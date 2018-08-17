Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AUGA group, AB shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) on 20-08-2018 until the newly issued shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Vilnius. The trading will be suspended at the request of the Issuer. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1417 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.