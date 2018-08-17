sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,65 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A16811 ISIN: DE000A168114 Ticker-Symbol: AVES 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AVES ONE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVES ONE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,655
8,695
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVES ONE AG
AVES ONE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVES ONE AG8,650,00 %