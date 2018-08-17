ThalesNano Inc.: ThalesNano Energy Introduces H-Genie: Revolutionary Compact, High Pressure Hydrogen Gas Generation Platform for Chemists

BUDAPEST, Hungary and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThalesNano Energy LLC today announced, at the 256th ACS conference (booth: 1615), the launch of the first in the series of revolutionary new gas generators, the H-Genie. The H-Genie is a compact high pressure hydrogen generator designed to be used in any laboratory as a safer and simpler alternative to hydrogen cylinders. Capable of generating hydrogen at up to 1 NL/min and 100 bar (1450 psi), the system can help expand chemists' limited hydrogenation chemistry capability by providing high purity hydrogen gas, on demand from water, to batch and flow reactors.



Neal Langerman, Principal Scientist at Advanced Chemical Safety, comments: "The presence of cylinders of hydrogen raises the risk level of a lab. While the explosion or fire hazard can be mitigated with a gas cylinder cabinet, this takes precious floor space and does not eliminate the 1300 liters of flammable gas from the indoor location. Using an H-Genie, I can eliminate the stored hydrogen, reduce the explosion/fire risk and free-up floor-space, while meeting all the needs of hydrogen-consuming lab tools. This is a win-win for safety and the lab."

"Chemists are facing two main challenges when it comes to hydrogenation," Richard Jones, CEO of ThalesNano Energy, added. "The first is the common safety issues associated with using hydrogen gas channelled directly from hydrogen cylinders. The second is the limited capability chemists have with hydrogen because of the low hydrogen pressures they have to use. Hydrogen gas is poorly soluble in most solvents. Increasing gas pressure can have a dramatic effect on its solubility leading to much higher reaction rates and reactivity possibilities. The H-Genie is the solution to both of these problems and specifically designed for use in chemistry applications."

The H-Genie is the first in a series of 3 gas generators that will be released in the next 4 years. They will all combine to form a gas generation platform. Our goal is to make gas cylinders a thing of the past. Expanding chemistry and saving chemists' lives in one solution.

