Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-08-17 / 11:00 *Some like it hot: While Romanians and Hungarians want their bedrooms to be warm, the Germans and the French like to keep it cool* Although this European super-summer doesn't always permit it, the Germans and the French like their bedrooms to be cool. A total of 66 percent of respondents in France and 65 percent in Germany sleep in temperatures of less than 20 degrees, as revealed in a representative survey carried out by E.ON and Kantar EMNID in 10 European countries. Nevertheless, a look eastward reveals just how different Europeans' sleeping habits are: the Romanians and Hungarians like to keep their bedrooms particularly warm, with 94 percent of Romanians and 82 percent of Hungarian bedrooms kept at temperatures of 20 degrees or more. In Turkey too, however, they like it hot: almost a third of the population spends the night in rooms with temperatures of 25 degrees or more. The really cold bedrooms, with temperatures of 15 degrees or less, are found in the UK, where almost a quarter, 22 percent, prefer it to be more arctic than summerly. In Germany too, though, people like a cold bedroom, with 15 percent of Germans claiming they like to sleep in temperatures below 15 degrees. If we take the results of all the respondents as averages, then we see that people in Turkey and Romania like the highest temperatures for their bedrooms at 22.3 degrees, while the Brits and the Germans like the lowest, with 18.0 and 18.2 degrees, respectively. These results are part of the study "Living in Europe 2018", for which E.ON and Kantar EMNID questioned around 10,000 people in the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and the UK. This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. End of Media Release Issuer: E.ON SE Key word(s): Energy 2018-08-17 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00 E-mail: info@eon.com Internet: www.eon.com ISIN: DE000ENAG999 WKN: ENAG99 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 715135 2018-08-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2018 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)