Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Yorkshire Water Services Removal of Cayman Companies

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED ANNOUNCES REMOVAL OF ITS CAYMAN COMPANIES

17 August 2018

Yorkshire Water Services Limited ("YWS") announces today that, following its acquisition of Yorkshire Water Finance plc, a public limited liability company incorporated in England and Wales, and the substitution of Yorkshire Water Finance plc for Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited as detailed in an announcement released by YWS dated [16] August 2018, YWS has successfully completed the removal of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings (each of which are incorporated in the Cayman Islands) from its financing structure.

In connection with their removal, each of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings have been released from all their liabilities and obligations under all transaction documents that relate to Yorkshire Water's financing structure.

For further information, please contact Mark Amsden (Company Secretary (Interim), +44 (0) 7790 616633)

This notice is given by:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

This announcement is released by Yorkshire Water Services Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Proposals described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Mark Amsden (Company Secretary (Interim)) at Yorkshire Water Services Limited.

Legal Entity Identifier numbers:

Yorkshire Water Services Limited - 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited - 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited - 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69