Callitas Health, Inc. Signs Partnership Agreement with BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2018 / Callitas Health Inc. (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the "Company" or "Callitas") today announced that it has signed a consulting agreement with BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group to launch Callitas' patent-pending cannabis delivery technology and proprietary business model globally.

"BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group are excited to be partnering with Callitas as it brings its proprietary actives delivery system and tightly controllable dosing technology to this rapidly growing market," says Scott Allen, president of Pure Leaf Group, "CannaStrip's proprietary actives delivery system and tightly controllable sublingual dosing technology are key differentiators for companies who are seeking a competitive edge in the rapidly emerging cannabis marketplace."

"This partnership allows Callitas to expand its reach and engage more groups locally and internationally," said James Thompson, President and CEO. "Our CannaStrip technology is amazing, and as we continue to expand our IP portfolio of cannabis tech, Callitas will be able to leverage BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group's experience to grow sales."

Callitas, which focuses on developing innovative technologies for both OTC and drug markets, is focused on bringing pharmaceutical best practices to the cannabis space through controlled dosing, improved bioavailability and advanced manufacturing techniques. The Company also develops ground-breaking technologies for weight management and female health and wellness.

"Our proprietary business model for manufacturing and distribution is novel and efficient. By partnering with BFS Innovations and Pure Leaf Group, we are accelerating our speed-to-market on a state-by-state level, which is very exciting." said Joshua Maurice, Director of Sales and Marketing.

About BFS Innovations, Inc:

BFS Innovations helps clients to solve diverse new product development challenges, including identifying unique solutions that competitors wouldn't think to consider.

About Pure Leaf Group, LLC:

Pure Leaf Group was founded to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving and highly-regulated cannabis industry. Our dynamic team provides complete consulting and product development solutions for companies entering or currently operating in the growing cannabis and CBD market. Pure Leaf Group has developed operating partnerships with key partners to help our clients build the necessary infrastructure to bring safe, consistent, and innovative products to medical patients and recreational consumers.

About Callitas Health:

Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. is an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development and OTC consumer goods marketing company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive (www.toconceive.com), and is in the research and development and business development process for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. For more information visit www.callitas.com.

