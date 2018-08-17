Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2018) - New Age Farm Inc.'s (CSE: NF) (OTC Pink: NWGFF) (FSE: 0NF) (www.newagefarminc.com) ("New Age Farm" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, is pleased to announce an upcoming industry trade show.

On August 30 - 31 in Los Angeles, California, over 100,000 square feet of space will be dedicated to all business related cannabis fanatics at the one and only Big Industry Show. The California Convention Center will be filled with retailers, manufacturers, product designers, and important cannabis innovators. This B2B event will showcase all of the soon to be trending products for the upcoming year and provides amazing business opportunities to all involved. We Are Kured, is thrilled to have their very own booth and excited to expose more business related individuals to their top of the line products.

"We are very excited to be a featured vendor at the upcoming Big Industry Trade Show," said New Age Farm's CEO, Josh Bartch. "Trade shows are a great outlet for us to display our brand and obtain a number of new potential customers. Given the great success we saw at the previously attended Champs trade show, we are highly optimistic that this event will be a huge success as well."

New Age Farm is also pleased to announce that We Are Kured is honored to be a proud sponsor of the 2018 Annual Leader Overcoming Obstacles to Peace Award (2018 LOOP Award). On August 18, 2018, in Denver, Colorado, Leymah Gbowee, commonly known as one of the Noble Peace Prize recipients, will be adding another award to her already impressive collection. NDHope (A New Dimension of Hope), a nonprofit organization known for helping children in less fortunate countries, will be honoring her relentless fight against such overwhelming circumstances.

About New Age Farm

New Age Farm is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") passed Initiative 502 ("I-502"). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Farm provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

KURED is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Farm, acquired in December 2017. KURED is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. KURED has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edible manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of We Are Kured's products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis. KURED expects to launch its first product, a fully loaded, 250 mg disposable terpene infused, hemp derived CBD vaporizing pen shortly. The vape pens will be available in three variations: Sunshine (Sativa blend), Moonlight (Indica blend) and Anytime (hybrid blend). Please bookmark http://wearekured.com, where KURED is in the process of building out a full website where consumers will be able to learn more about the company and purchase its products.

For further information about New Age Farm, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.newagefarminc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

info@newagefarminc.com

For Further Information Contact

Corporate Communications

corpcom@newagefarminc.com

888-871-3936

We Are Kured Contact:

Ben Martch

Founder & CEO

www.wearekured.com

970.310.7224

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.