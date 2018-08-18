Shoestp: SHOESTP- Global Joint Procurement Officially Opened

WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2018 / Shoestp is an internet channel that transports high-quality shoes in China. The member shoe enterprises in Shoestp are factories with standardized production capacity in China. The company has extensive offline trade export experience. Shoestp has established a joint procurement system to provide a professional, safe and efficient online platform service for buyers and suppliers. According to the different cultures and preferences of the local countries, they send thousands of various styles of shoes from China to the local area. Those selected shoes will be promoted in the local exhibition. The products of those selected shoes will become the local shoe trend, and buyers will see a wide range of quality products.

In 2018, they have sought the leading shoe industry in different regions in the world to become their strategic partners, and they gradually exported Chinese shoe brands to the global market. At present, they have built international joint procurement stops in 10 countries which are Romania, Italy, Chile, Spain, Russia, Hungary, Russia, etc. All the stops have been settled down and the purchasing meeting will be started in the near future. They will organize their offline purchasing meeting in Romania, Hungary, Spain, and Chile in September 2018. They are planning to establish another 30 international procurement stops before August 2019, therefore making a global networking system. They are going to link Chinese shoe companies, business partners, shoe stores, purchasing meeting and online platform together to achieve efficient online cross-border procurement system

Shoestp is a convenient online shoe shopping platform

Cheap price: small order buyers could get the same low price just like large order buyers. All buyers in Shoestp platform all could contact the factory directly and avoiding middleman to take advantage. They will combine small purchasers to gather large purchase orders, buyers not only solve MOQ problem but also save the freight as well in the way.

Diverse styles: there are more than 1,000 factory samples are available for collection, and partners can participate in local purchasing meeting. Customers could select high-quality and satisfactory shoes through offline ordering.

Time-saving: people could select sample through online or offline purchasing meeting, and then they will send to them without going abroad.

Integrity: their partners for Joint procurement have been engaged in the footwear industry for more than 20 years. The company's Romanian partner Mr. Yang is the president of the Romanian Chinese Chamber of Commerce and he has rich resources of the shoe industry. In the domestic, Shoestp will be equipped with professional QC, salesman and vouching clerk to follow-up orders, to guarantee the security of the transaction.

The Romanian Purchasing Meeting will be held on September 27 to 30, 2018. All buyers are welcome to join it. The company believes that the buyers could meet their favorite products. They have prepared thousands of exquisite shoes to customers ( including men's shoes, women's shoes, children's shoes, casual shoes, high heels, boots, party shoes, shoes, shoes, sandals, sports shoes, functional shoes, slippers, sand shoes, warm shoes, etc.) Whether small order buyers or big order buyers, customers can easily place the order. They will provide customers with professional service and quality products. The company hopes to establish cooperation with all buyers. They are going to take advantage of the platform's big data system to protect safe transactions of both parties. The Romanian joint exhibition is looking forward to customers' coming!

The Romanian Purchasing Meeting information

Date: September 27 to 30, 2018

Media contact

Company Name: Wenzhou Xinlian Industrial Co., Ltd.

Location: Dragonul Ro?u Oriental, Strada Drumul Garii 12, Bucure?ti 077190

Local partner: Yang Jie

Email: marketing@shoestp.cn

Office contact number: +86 15985067695

Romanian contact number: 073290999

Website: https://www.shoestp.com

SOURCE: Shoestp