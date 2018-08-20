Podium Ceremony



TOKYO, Aug 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is celebrating a second straight victory after Ott Tanak followed his Rally Finland triumph by securing victory on Rallye Deutschland. The result is the maiden win on asphalt for the Toyota Yaris WRC. As in Finland, the team achieved a double podium result, with Esapekka Lappi finishing in third place to help Toyota climb to second in the manufacturers' championship and close to within 13 points of the lead.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaPodiumCeremony.jpgPodium CeremonyTanak almost led the rally from start to finish, only briefly conceding the lead after SS2. He carried an advantage of 43.7 seconds into the final day, which he managed carefully through the two runs over the 29-kilometre Grafschaft vineyard test. He sealed the win on the Bosenberg Power Stage, where he came within 0.1s of repeating his fastest time in Finland. It was Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja's third win since joining Toyota this year, the pair's second on Rallye Deutschland in as many years, and one that brings Tanak closer to the two drivers ahead of him in the championship.Lappi started the day occupying fifth position, and moved up into third with a clean run through the first stage of the day. He was third fastest on the Power Stage as he and co-driver Janne Ferm claimed their second podium in the space of three events and their first on asphalt in the WRC. It also strengthens Lappi's fine fourth place in the drivers' standings in his first full season at this level.Jari-Matti Latvala had to retire from the rally on the first stage of the day due to a hydraulic pump failure that caused his car to lose drive. He had begun the day in third overall and only 0.8s away from second place after a strong performance on Saturday when he won two stages.QuotesTommi Makinen (Team Principal)"This is another great moment for our team. Ott has once again been outstanding all weekend. The only disappointment was what happened to Jari-Matti this morning. I am very sorry for him as we were confident he could perform well on today's stages. Bad luck seems to be following him but we try to support him as best as we can. Esapekka did a brilliant clean drive with no mistakes, which are very easy to make on this rally. Everybody has worked very hard to achieve this great result on asphalt and everyone is motivated to give their maximum effort for the rest of the year."Jari-Matti Latvala (Driver car 7)"On the road section to the first stage I stopped and when I selected first gear it didn't take the gear. The hydraulic pump stopped, and although I could switch to the manual gear lever, there was a lot of stress for the gearbox and eventually we lost drive completely. We have had a lot of bad luck this year, but I had a great feeling this weekend. The car's performance was very good, I was really enjoying the fight and that's the most important thing."Ott Tanak (Driver car 8)"This was definitely the hardest victory I have ever had. For the majority of the weekend it was a really close fight and I had to push so hard. On Friday in the vineyards I felt very comfortable with the car. On Saturday morning I did not feel so confident, but the team really improved the car in service. Today I just needed to keep it clean. I am really happy for the whole team: we were really strong this weekend. We are moving in the right direction in the championship but I am still taking it event-by-event: Now my focus is on Turkey and trying to be as well prepared as possible."Esapekka Lappi (Driver car 9)"It has been a difficult weekend but it was also a clean one with no issues and that has brought us this podium. There was a lot of drama for the others yesterday and this morning as well. That is rallying and we have been in that position before. I think we made some good progress during the weekend. I think I still need some more mileage to understand what the limits are when these roads are dirty. There is not much room for mistakes and I really didn't want to make one this time."FINAL CLASSIFICATION, RALLYE DEUTSCHLAND1 - Ott Tanak / Martin Jarveoja (Toyota Yaris WRC); 3h03m36.9s2 - Thierry Neuville / Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC); +39.2s3 - Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm (Toyota Yaris WRC); +1m00.9s4 - Sebastien Ogier / Julien Ingrassia (Ford Fiesta WRC); +1m34.5s5 - Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula (Ford Fiesta WRC); +2m02.9s6 - Andreas Mikkelsen / Anders Jaeger (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC); +2m13.8s7 - Craig Breen / Scott Martin (Citroen C3 WRC); +2m39.1s8 - Marijan Griebel / Alexander Rath (Citroen DS3 WRC); +10m41.2s9 - Jan Kopecky / Pavel Dresler (Skoda Fabia R5); +13m12.8s10 - Kalle Rovanpera / Jonne Halttunen (Skoda Fabia R5); +13m16.6sRetiredJari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttilla (Toyota Yaris WRC)What's next?Rally Turkey (September 13-16) returns to the WRC for the first time since 2010 in a new location around Marmaris on the Mediterranean coast. A combination of smooth fast gravel roads and more demanding rocky mountain passes is expected, along with warm temperatures.About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.