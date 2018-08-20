While the microinverter maker is still the target of an aggressive short, Roth Capital Partners has reiterated its "buy" at $6.50 per share, describing the IQ8 as a "game changer".It is difficult to be a leader. Of all the companies in the solar industry, Enphase has had one of the most challenging paths to get to where it is today, and is still impressing the industry and observers with its innovation and technology. While Enphase's microinverters have provided clear benefits to some rooftop solar installations and were widely deployed in the residential sector, for several years the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...