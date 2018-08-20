Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Correction of the Previously Published Press Release Announcing the Holding of the BOD Meeting (Headline Added) 20-Aug-2018 / 13:06 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | August 20, 2018 Correction of the Previously Published Press Release Announcing the Holding of the BOD Meeting The headline of the press release announcing the holding of the BOD meeting published on 20 August at 9:06 should be "PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting". The content of the press release remains unchanged. PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting ****************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On August 20, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on August 21, 2018 with the following agenda: 1) Election of the Secretary of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 2) Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" buyback programme to exercise the Long-Term Incentive Programme of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies. For further information, please contact: Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5898 EQS News ID: 715577 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2018 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)