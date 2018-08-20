Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 20-Aug-2018 / 14:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 August 2018 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' Consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases its condensed interim consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Statement of profit or loss review KZT mln Change, Q-o-Q 2Q2018 1Q2018 abs % Interest income 172,73 162,005 10,7 6.6% 4 29 Interest -82,71 -87,617 4,90 -5.6% expense 3 4 Net interest 90,021 74,388 15,6 21.0% income before 33 credit loss expense Fee and 28,012 26,374 1,63 6.2% commission 8 income Fee and -8,293 -9,680 1,38 -14.3% commission 7 expense Net fee and 19,719 16,694 3,02 18.1% commission 5 income Insurance 1,496 292 1,20 412.3% income(1) 4 FX -60,48 55,425 -115 -209.1% operations(2) 7 ,912 Gain/Loss from 74,324 -42,546 116, 274.7% derivative 870 operations and securities (3) Other 8,210 13,961* -5,7 -41.2% non-interest 51 income Share of net 705 0 705 100.0% income of associates(4) Credit loss -17,67 -5,197 -12, 240.2% expense (5) 9 482 Recoveries of 992 1,355 -363 -26.8% other credit loss expense(6) Operating -64,96 -34,281* -30, 89.5% expenses 4(7) 683 Income tax -47,03 -10,159 -36, 363.0% expense 8 879 Profit from 7,389 2,585 4,80 185.8% discontinued 4 operations(8) Non-controlling -11,43 10,464 -21, -209.3% interest in net 3 897 income Net income 24,121 62,053 -37,9 -61.1% 32 Net interest 5.2% 4.3% margin, p.a. Return on 11.4% 29.2% average equity, p.a. Return on 1.2% 2.9% average assets, p.a. Cost-to-income 47.2% 28.3% ratio Cost of risk on 1.7% 0.2% loans to customers, p.a. * Previously, expenses from sale/disposal of property and intangible assets were reflected in operating expenses. In its 6m 2018 financial statements the Bank netted income from sale of property and intangible assets from expenses associated with the sale and reflected the result in other non-interest income. Other non-interest income and operating expenses for 1Q 2018 are recalculated in the chart above accordingly. (1) insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); (2) net gain on foreign exchange operations; (3) net loss from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income; (4) the Bank's share in net income of Altyn Bank from 25 April 2018 to 30 June 2018; (5) total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit institutions, available-for-sale investment securities and other assets; (6) provisions against letters of credit and guarantees issued; (7) including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 30.3bn (8) net income of Altyn Bank from 1 January 2018 to 25 April 2018. Net income decreased to KZT 24.1bn for 2Q 2018 compared to KZT 62.1bn for 1Q 2018 mainly due to loss from impairment of non-financial assets for KZT 30.3bn, as well as Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) de-recognition of tax loss carry forward of KZT 43.3bn due to the merger into Halyk Bank. Previously, KKB recognised deferred tax asset on its books in connection with tax loss carry forward. As IFRS do not allow any transfer of the deferred tax asset to another entity, it was derecognised before KKB was merged into the Bank and reflected as an additional tax expense on P&L. Compared with 1Q 2018, net interest income increased by 21.0% to KZT 90.0bn, mainly due to net positive amortisation of a discount/premium on a number of loans written off or repaid by KKB clients over 2Q 2018 compared to net negative amortisation of a discount/premium in 1Q 2018, as well as 5.6% decrease in the Bank's interest expenses. The Bank's interest expenses were lower for 2Q 2018 on the back of Eurobond repayment by KKB in May, as well as one-off interest expense in 1Q 2018 due to amortisation of a discount on perpetual bond redeemed by KKB back then. As a result of net interest income growth, net interest margin increased to 5.2% p.a. for 2Q 2018 compared to 4.3% p.a. for 1Q 2018. Credit loss expense increased by 3.4x to KZT 17.7bn compared to 5.2bn in 1Q 2018 mainly due to additional provisions created by Moskommertsbank, KKB's Russian subsidiary, new provisions created by KKB on one of its corporate borrowers and additional provisions created principally on problem SME loans at KKB's branches. As a result, the cost of risk on loans to customers increased to 1.7% p.a. over 2Q 2018 compared to 0.2% p.a. over 1Q 2018. Fee and commission income increased by 6.2% compared to 1Q 2018 mainly as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking. Other non-interest income decreased by 3.1% to KZT 40.2bn for 2Q 2018 vs. KZT 43.3bn for 1Q 2018. Recoveries of credit loss expense that arise from KKB's loan repayments and which were created before the acquisition of KKB by Halyk Bank are reflected in the consolidated financial statement as other income. Due to fewer repayments of such KKB's loans in 2Q 2018 the other income was lower compared with 1Q 2018. The decrease was partially offset by increase in insurance income and net gain from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss mostly on the back of positive revaluation of derivative and trading operations as a result of KZT depreciation in 2Q 2018. Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) increased by 89.5% mainly due to KZT 30.3bn expense related to revaluation of the Bank's property, investment assets and assets held for sale, higher salaries and benefits to employees involved in KKB integration process, as well as expenses on repair and maintenance of KKB's computer and ATM equipment. The Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 47.2% compared to 28.3% for 1Q 2018 on the back of higher growth of operating expenses vs. operating income. Operating income increased by 13.4% mainly on the back of the Bank's interest income from lending activities and income from fee and commission business. Statement of financial position review KZT mln Change, Change, YTD Q-o-Q 30-Jun-18 31-Mar-18 31-Dec-17 abs % abs % Total 8,273,906 8,411,931 8,857,781 -583 -6.6% -138 -1.6% assets ,875 ,025 Cash and 1,851,442 1,386,943 1,891,587 -40, -2.1% 464, 33.5% reserves 145 499 Amounts due 76,537 86,357 87,736 -11, -12.8% -9,8 -11.4% from credit 199 20 institution s T-bills & 1,883,167 2,051,492 1,878,870 4,29 0.2% - -8.2% NBK notes 7 168, 325 Other 679,343 722,279 831,531 - -18.3% - -5.9% securities 152, 42,9 & 188 36 derivatives Gross loan 3,591,732 3,564,346 3,568,263 23,4 0.7% 27,3 0.8% portfolio* 69 86 Stock of - 351,758 - 338,381 - 317,161 - 10.9% - 4.0% provisions* 34,5 13,3 * 97 77 Net loan 3,239,974 3,225,965 3,251,102 -11, -0.3% 14,0 0.4% portfolio 128 09 Assets held 121,296 574,072 552,405 - -78.0% - -78.9% for sale 431, 452, 109 776 Other 422,147 364,823 364,550 57,5 15.8% 57,3 15.7% assets 97 24 Total 7,384,251 7,464,522 7,923,324 -539 -6.8% -80, -1.1% liabilities ,073 270

