The Global Organic Coatings market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

Increasing Application in the Protective Sector

Organic coatings are one most widely applied method for corrosion protection of metallic materials and are of particular importance in transport and infrastructure. Organic coatings improve durability and impart stability to the surface. Steel coatings in infrastructure are in high demand for these types of coatings. The increasing infrastructure activities mainly in Asia-pacific and Europe will increase the demand for organic coatings.

Protective Accounts for the Largest Share of the Application Segment

The primary application of organic coatings is to prevent corrosion and provide long lasting protection to the metal surfaces. The protective sector includes, oil and gas along with infrastructure as the major segments. Both the above-mentioned segments use metal in many of their components.

Moreover, the infrastructure industry in the United States is estimated to have grown at 5.94% in 2016. Apart from these regions, European countries, such as Germany and the United Kingdom are also expected to have significant expansions in the road sector during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

AkzoNobel NV

Organic Coatings Ltd.

Anochrome Group

Jotun A/S

PPG Industries

DowDuPont

