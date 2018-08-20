Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that CORHIO has deployed Health Language Interoperability and Data Normalization Solutions to drive more meaningful insights into big data for more advanced analytics and reporting. The collaboration with Wolters Kluwer Health empowers CORHIO participants with the clinical intelligence needed to inform population health initiatives around such high-profile disease states as diabetes and congestive heart failure, as well as other high-value public health indicators.

One of the largest health information exchange (HIE) networks in the U.S., CORHIO is using Health Language solutions to normalize substantial amounts of disparate data to a single source of truth. For example, the organization was initially receiving more than 30 different representations of Hemoglobin A1C data from the 65 hospitals and 10 labs submitting patient information. Today, CORHIO is mapping roughly 80 percent of its general lab compendia to LOINC-the industry-accepted standard for information sharing-to provide clean data to power clinical dashboards, drive care and disease management programs and ultimately, reduce costs.

"CORHIO has entered the second evolution of its interoperability journey as we advance our infrastructures to generate more meaningful, actionable information," said Morgan Honea, CEO of CORHIO. "Our partnership with Wolters Kluwer enables us to cross the chasm from information to knowledge and create strong visualizations that deliver value for our members."

Health Language data quality solutions promote interoperability and turn disparate data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement, comply with regulatory requirements, improve operational efficiencies and enhance patient care. By standardizing and normalizing clinical, claims and administrative data, Health Language solutions enhance investments made in data warehouses, analytics software and population health management. Additionally, the platform helps healthcare organizations manage data governance and centralize healthcare terminologies such as standard code sets used for clinical, billing and administrative documentation and reporting.

"HIEs are increasingly charged with helping members realize the promise of big data through smarter analytics that drive successful population health programs," said Dan Buell, General Manager of Health Language at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. "We are excited to work with CORHIO to lay the foundation for the next-generation of HIE."

