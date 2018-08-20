Integration Gives Joint Customers a Competitive Edge in Launching and Maintaining Multilingual Digital Content

Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of GlobalLink Connect for Contentful-the first comprehensive translation solution available from within the Contentful user interface.

Contentful brings agility to the enterprise realm with a modern content infrastructure and a microservices architecture that is optimized for speed. With GlobalLink Connect, developers and content creators are now able to launch multilingual user experiences for any device-in half the time and cost.

Key features of GlobalLink Connect for Contentful:

Translate Contentful content without ever leaving the system

Eliminate manual effort for preparation, export, and re-import of content stored in Contentful

Get real-time status reporting and business intelligence on translation process and quality

Reduce costs and time to market through the use of fully integrated translation memory

Manage and track all internal translation resources and stakeholders in one easy-to-use platform

"Translation is a massive hurdle for global brands, and Translations.com enables our customers to localize content based in Contentful without ever leaving the system," said Sascha Konietzke, Contentful Co-Founder and CEO. "Speed to market is one of the essential reasons why customers choose Contentful, and this integration offers greater speed and efficiency to address multiple language audiences. For example, a fully integrated translation wizard and project dashboard helps teams track the status of projects. This eliminates many manual tasks and status reporting improves quality."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of Translations.com, commented, "By integrating GlobalLink with Contentful, our joint clients can benefit from an intuitive, enterprise-wide solution to help them launch and maintain global digital content."

About Contentful

Contentful provides content infrastructure for digital teams to power websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enables developers and content creators to ship their products faster.

Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo, and many others rely on Contentful to solve the complexities of content management in the modern multi-channel world. For more information, visit www.contentful.com.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005406/en/

Contacts:

Translations.com

Ryan Simper, +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@translations.com