The "Global Solid State Drive Market Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Solid State Drive Market was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023), to reach USD 60.7 billion by 2023.
Enterprise applications demand high-performance storage, high throughput, power efficiency, and high dependability, and SSDs (solid state devices) meet all these requirements. Small scale SSD's are being adopted in laptops, personal computers, and to some extent in tablets, mobile phones.
SSDs are also a viable option for data centers as they offer high-speed, hierarchical storage and mass volume owing to their non-volatile memory technology as they also provide high-speed bus interface enabling high data-transfer speed in enterprise systems.
A growing adoption of high-end cloud computing and penetration of SSDs in data centers is expected to drive the solid state drive market. However, the cost of these drives compared to HDDs can act as a challenge for the market.
Key Highlights
- Rising Demand from the Enterprise Segment to Augment Market Growth
- Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth
Notable Developments in the Market
- April 2018 Kingston Technology Company, Inc. announced the shipping the UV500 family line of SSD products. It is available in multiple form factors and will be Kingston's first 3D NAND-enabled SSD featuring full-disk encryption
- February 2018 Samsung Electronics announced the start of the mass production of industry's largest capacity SSD, the PM1643 which has 30 TB capacity. It can be used in next-generation enterprise storage systems
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Solid State Drive Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Global Solid State Drives Market Segmentation
7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles
- Intel Corporation
- Kingston Technology Europe Co. LLP
- LITE-ON Technology Corporation
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seagate Technology LLC
- SK Hynix Inc.
- Toshiba Memory America Inc.
- Western Digital Corporation
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future Outlook of Solid State Drives Market
