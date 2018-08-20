The "Global Solid State Drive Market Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Solid State Drive Market was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023), to reach USD 60.7 billion by 2023.

Enterprise applications demand high-performance storage, high throughput, power efficiency, and high dependability, and SSDs (solid state devices) meet all these requirements. Small scale SSD's are being adopted in laptops, personal computers, and to some extent in tablets, mobile phones.

SSDs are also a viable option for data centers as they offer high-speed, hierarchical storage and mass volume owing to their non-volatile memory technology as they also provide high-speed bus interface enabling high data-transfer speed in enterprise systems.

A growing adoption of high-end cloud computing and penetration of SSDs in data centers is expected to drive the solid state drive market. However, the cost of these drives compared to HDDs can act as a challenge for the market.

Key Highlights

Rising Demand from the Enterprise Segment to Augment Market Growth

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

Notable Developments in the Market

April 2018 Kingston Technology Company, Inc. announced the shipping the UV500 family line of SSD products. It is available in multiple form factors and will be Kingston's first 3D NAND-enabled SSD featuring full-disk encryption

February 2018 Samsung Electronics announced the start of the mass production of industry's largest capacity SSD, the PM1643 which has 30 TB capacity. It can be used in next-generation enterprise storage systems

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Solid State Drive Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Solid State Drives Market Segmentation

7. Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co. LLP

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Memory America Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Outlook of Solid State Drives Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxzz9n/the_global_market?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005417/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware