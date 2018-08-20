Yoozoo has unveiled an officially licensed strategy browser game based on the award-winning show

Yoozoo Games, a leading Chinese game developer and publisher, announced today that Game of Thrones Winter is Coming, a browser game officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under license from HBO, is set to launch in spring 2019. HBO, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Yoozoo are all working together to create a game that allows players to be immersed in the world of Game of Thrones.

Developed by Yoozoo, the Game of Thrones Winter is Coming scenery, characters, and topography are all being designed by renowned artists, staying faithful to the look and feel of the critically-acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning show. The story starts just after the death of Eddard Stark, where players take on the role of an ambitious Westeros lord, determined to save a people plagued by war and put a stop to the endless disputes between the Seven Kingdoms. Characters from Game of Thrones will appear across Westeros where the player will be able to recruit them to join their ranks.

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming has been designed to give players a balance of strategy and roleplaying where they can create a house, customize their castle, expand their territory, train an army, and progress through the history of Westeros. Players will also be able to team up with their friends and participate in player vs. player battles.

Yoozoo signed up for strategic cooperation with Warner Bros. under license from HBO, at ChinaJoy 2017, securing the rights to make a Game of Thrones mobile game. Gamescom 2018, Europe's biggest games conference, will mark the browser game's first appearance.

"Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is the embodiment of our globalization strategy: we pursue the world's top resources and partners, and keep high-quality standards for the development and publishing of games" Said Liu Wangqin, Vice President of YOOZOO and head of GTarcade at Gamescom 2018. "Yoozoo values the culture and reputation of Game of Thrones. Through in-depth research and industry-leading technology, we aim to bring fans of the series a game that will live up to their expectations."

A global pre-registration event for Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is now open where players can get access to rewards upon release.

