The global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005485/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the need for affordable therapies. The cost of treatment mainly depends upon the type of therapy used topical, systematic, or phototherapy. Pricing strategies are applied like discounted price through contracts between purchases and manufacturers, and copay coupon cards are there for most drugs. For instance, the Celgene Patient Assistance Program provides copay cards for OTEZLA giving patients a chance to save up to 75% off on retail cost upon every purchase.

This market research report on the global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of combination therapy as one of the key emerging trends in the global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market:

Global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market: Use of combination therapy

Individuals tend to develop resistance to monotherapies over a period, resulting in the preference for combination therapies. Combination therapies can fight psoriasis on multiple fronts due to which the total effect is enhanced. Although biologics are very effective as a monotherapy in treating psoriasis, a combination of topical and traditional systemic therapies hasten the onset of action and enhance efficiency without significant additional toxicities.

"Clinical studies, for instance, showed positive results in combination therapy with adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept when taken with methotrexate in individuals with psoriasis," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global systemic psoriasis therapeutics market by end-user (hospitals and retail pharmacies), by route of administration (oral and parenteral), by product (small molecules and biologics) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 54%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005485/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com