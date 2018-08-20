First Public Hands-On with FromSoftware's Highly Anticipated Game at Gamescom 2018

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector's Edition and Digital Pre-Orders Begin Today

Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) officially announces the launch date for the highly-anticipated new game from FromSoftware. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a third-person, action-adventure game with RPG elements, is planned to release globally on March 22, 2019. To celebrate, fans attending Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany will be among the first in the world to play the game. Additionally, the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector's Edition, which is packed with collectible items, will be available for pre-order starting today in select markets. Digital pre-orders for the game will also kick off starting today in select markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005115/en/

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector's Edition, which is packed with collectible items, will be available for pre-order starting today in select markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

New gameplay details about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice reveal that the prosthetic tools belonging to the "one-armed wolf" protagonist can be reconstructed to unlock new actions such as powerful charge attacks. These attacks allow the player to broaden their approach to defeat their foes.

At Gamescom 2018, fans will finally be able to experience the unique and varied features of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and sample the game's rich sense of tension for the first time including:

Sword Combat : The core combat in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is measured by an intense clash of steel. Players will take command of special Sword Arts to supplement their regular attacks, and tear down enemy defenses before sealing the final blow.

: The core combat in is measured by an intense clash of steel. Players will take command of special Sword Arts to supplement their regular attacks, and tear down enemy defenses before sealing the final blow. Shinobi Prosthetic : Players can equip and switch between a variety of unique Prosthetic Tools to find the weakness of a formidable enemy. Additionally, tools such as the Grappling Hook can be utilized to bring an extra dimension to exploration and traversal throughout the world of the game.

: Players can equip and switch between a variety of unique Prosthetic Tools to find the weakness of a formidable enemy. Additionally, tools such as the Grappling Hook can be utilized to bring an extra dimension to exploration and traversal throughout the world of the game. Resurrection: Used as an opportunity for a tactical retreat or to deceive an enemy and go on the counter-offensive, this new combat strategy allows players to resurrect on the spot, even after a hasty death.

"We can't wait for fans to finally get their hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," said Steve Young, Chief Revenue Officer at Activision. "Fans will get a taste of the multiple tools available for the prosthetic shinobi arm this week at Gamescom, and will be able to fully dive into the brutal, dark world of 1500s Sengoku Japan when the game launches on March 22, 2019."

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector's Edition, available now for pre-order at select retailers, delivers fans the following collectible items:

Full Game

7" Shinobi Statue

SteelBook

Collectible Artbook

Map

Digital Soundtrack

Replica Game Coins

Developed by FromSoftware, fans will find familiarity in the gritty Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay where combat reigns supreme. Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a single-player game that puts players in the protagonist role of a hard-hearted warrior whose mission is to rescue his master, a young lord, and exact revenge on his arch nemesis. Players will enjoy combining features, such as vertical traversal, with visceral head-to-head battle to fulfill their destiny in a vast world filled with beautiful vistas, enormous castles, bizarre weaponry, and fearsome enemies.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will launch on PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro; PC via Steam and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X. View the official Sekiro: Shadows Die Twicetrailer here. For more information, please visit www.SekiroTheGame.com and follow @SekiroTheGame on Twitter and Instagram, as well as SekiroTheGame on Facebook.

About FromSoftware

Game developer based in Tokyo, Japan. Known for the Armored Core series, Dark Souls series and Bloodborne amongst other titles. More information can be found on the official homepage: http://www.fromsoftware.jp/

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements with respect to the expected events at Gamescom 2019 and the release dates, features, functionality, and gameplay of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, including the Collector's Edition, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Bloodborne is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Sony and Bandai Namco are not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE. Activision has no affiliation with Bloodborne or Dark Souls

2018 FromSoftware, Inc. Published and distributed by Activision. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Activision Publishing, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005115/en/

Contacts:

Activision

Dior Brown

Dior.Brown@activision.com