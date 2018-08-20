The "FMCG Logistics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FMCG logistics market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors. Logistics companies such as DHL and DB Schenker are also involved in R&D investments to successfully implement truck platooning in the logistics industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of technology in logistics industry. Technological advances are transforming the FMCG supply chain in Europe. Logistics players are increasingly adopting new-age technologies such as IoT, robotics, analytics, and big data to streamline the overall FMCG supply chain.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of skilled drivers in logistics industry. The logistics industry in Europe is facing a steady shortage of skilled drivers, which may have a radical effect on the business and distract the entire FMCG supply chain where lead times are of critical importance.

Key Trends

Increasing M&A in Logistics Industry

Growing Focus on Truck Platooning by Logistics Vendors

Increasing Adoption of Sharing Economy

Key Vendors

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL Group

FedEx

XPO Logistics

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Service Type

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

