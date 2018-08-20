In Partnership with NVIDIA, DICE Showcases Stunning Real-Time Ray Tracing in Battlefield V Powered by All-New GeForce RTX GPUs

Fans Can See This Technology Firsthand in the Battlefield V: Official GeForce RTX Trailer Here

This evening before gamescom DICE announced that the Battlefield V Open Beta will begin on September 4 for early access* and September 6 for all players on Origin for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation4. The Open Beta will showcase the soon-to-be-iconic Rotterdam map on Conquest mode as well as the Arctic Fjord map on both Conquest and Grand Operations. Revealed just last week, the Rotterdam map will immerse players in a battle fought throughout the streets of Holland where the game's dynamic physicality and destruction will be on full display. New to the Battlefield franchise, Grand Operations is a multiplayer experience across multiple maps and modes that takes players through a powerful narrative journey inspired by historical events. All of this Open Beta content can be previewed by attendees of gamescom this week, where it will be playable in Hall 6 on the show floor on PC and Xbox One X.

Also, this evening, DICE showcased NVIDIA's new RTX technology announced during NVIDIA's press conference with a jaw-dropping live demo of Battlefield V on PCone of the first games being developed on the NVIDIA RTX platform to feature real-time ray tracing as a rendering technique. Previously used to pre-render lifelike worlds in movies, ray tracing with the NVIDIA RTX platform brings real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to video games. In Battlefield V, NVIDIA RTX allows DICE to imitate the way light is reflected in the real world enhancing the fidelity of reflective surfaces in every level, map and locale in the game. This will ensure Battlefield V feels more lifelike and dynamic, leading to a more immersive experience that makes players feel like the battle is unfolding in a full 360-degrees around them. The use of real-time ray tracing in Battlefield V is made possible by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs.

"It's always been important to us as a studio to stay one step ahead as we look to increase the graphical fidelity in games," said Christian Holmquist, Technical Director at DICE. "With this new NVIDIA RTX platform, more detail than ever before can now be seen on the battlefield, from recognizing the flash of a muzzle being reflected off a car to spotting the detailed reflection of a devastated facade in a splash of water on the ground. Things in the environment will feel more lifelike and real and all-out war will never look the same."

"We've been close partners with DICE for many years and we've spent much of the last year deeply embedded with their team in Stockholm to bring this vision to life," said Tony Tamasi, Senior Vice President of Content and Technology at NVIDIA. "With the help of NVIDIA RTX, DICE is creating a revolutionary moment for computer graphics in Battlefield V, as ray tracing has been used in film for years and has long been considered the Holy Grail for real-time rendering in games."

Building upon this partnership with NVIDIA, both NVIDIA Ansel and Highlights will be also be integrated into Battlefield V for GeForce PC gamers. NVIDIA Highlights automatically captures a gamer's greatest gaming achievements in video. Integrated directly with the game, it knows precisely when that magic moment will happen and automatically records it using NVIDIA ShadowPlay technology, making it easier to capture those Only in Battlefield moments.

NVIDIA Ansel, available in the single-player War Stories in Battlefield V, is a revolutionary way to capture in-game photography. Users can compose shots from any position, adjust with post-process filters, capture HDR images in high-fidelity formats, and share their screenshots with the world.

Battlefield V will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation4 and Origin for PC. Those that pre-order the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition on any platform will get access three days early on October 16**, while Origin Access Premier members on PC will be able to play the full game on October 11th. Origin Access Basic members on PC and EA Access members† on Xbox One will also be able to jump into the Play First Trial on October 11th. Players that pre-order any edition of the game with the Battlefield V Enlister Offer will get early access to the Open Beta and other in-game benefits including soldier customization options, access to Special Assignments starting at launch week and immediate access to five weapons to use in Battlefield 1**

Full details on the Open Beta can be found on the Battlefield Blog here.

*To receive early access, players must have either pre-ordered the game, or are members of Origin Access Premier, Origin Access Basic or EA Access

**Conditions and restrictions apply. See www.battlefield.com/disclaimers for details on Deluxe Edition and Enlister Offer. See here for details on the Battlefield 1 In The Name of The Tsar and Battlefield 4 Final Stand offers.

†CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE http://www.ea.com/eaaccess AND http://www.origin.com/store/origin-access FOR DETAILS.

