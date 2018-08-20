sprite-preloader
First Quantum Minerals Announces a Fatality at Its Cobre Panama Project

TORONTO, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") regrets to announce that a worker at its Cobre Panama project passed away today following a fall whilst constructing an electrical transmission line in the tailings management facility area. A second worker was injured in the same incident and has been transferred to hospital.

Cobre Panama has advised the relevant authorities and will assist their investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is underway.

First Quantum extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased, and will work to provide all the necessary support for both employees' families and colleagues during this difficult time.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact:
Sharon Loung
Director
Investor Relations
Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934
Fax: +1-(604)-688-3818
Toll Free: +1-(888)-688-6577
E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com

United Kingdom contact:
Clive Newall
President
Tel: +44(0)-140-327-3484
Fax: +44(0)-140-327-3494
E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


