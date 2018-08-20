CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, August 20, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program announced on April 27, 2018, the Company has completed on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

including fees Consideration

including fees Consideration (*)

including fees (€) (€) ($) August 13, 2018 236,561 9.9961 2,364,686.92 2,696,452.50 August 16, 2018 836,758 9.9871 8,356,781.83 9,501,660.94 August 17, 2018 843,607 9.9269 8,374,383.07 9,539,259.75 Total 1,916,926 - 19,095,851.82 21,737,373.19

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €56.54 million ($65.51 million(*)) for a total amount of 5,705,539 common shares purchased.

As of August 17, 2018 the Company held 10,769,588 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

A comprehensive overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buy-back program as well as the details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address:

buy-back program chart.

(*) translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase



CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Corporate Communications

CNH Industrial CNH Industrial

investor.relations@cnhind.com mediarelations@cnhind.com

