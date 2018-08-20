CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, August 20, 2018
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program announced on April 27, 2018, the Company has completed on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:
|Date
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price
per share
including fees
|Consideration
including fees
|Consideration (*)
including fees
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|August 13, 2018
|236,561
|9.9961
|2,364,686.92
|2,696,452.50
|August 16, 2018
|836,758
|9.9871
|8,356,781.83
|9,501,660.94
|August 17, 2018
|843,607
|9.9269
|8,374,383.07
|9,539,259.75
|Total
|1,916,926
|-
|19,095,851.82
|21,737,373.19
After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €56.54 million ($65.51 million(*)) for a total amount of 5,705,539 common shares purchased.
As of August 17, 2018 the Company held 10,769,588 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.
A comprehensive overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buy-back program as well as the details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address:
buy-back program chart.
(*) translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase
CNH IndustrialN.V.
