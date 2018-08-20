sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,045 Euro		+0,113
+1,14 %
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,107
10,318
22:00
10,155
10,275
22:00
20.08.2018 | 22:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program


London, August 20, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program announced on April 27, 2018, the Company has completed on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs) the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

DateNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price
per share
including fees		Consideration
including fees		Consideration (*)
including fees
(€)(€)($)
August 13, 2018236,5619.99612,364,686.922,696,452.50
August 16, 2018836,7589.98718,356,781.839,501,660.94
August 17, 2018843,6079.92698,374,383.079,539,259.75
Total1,916,926-19,095,851.8221,737,373.19

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €56.54 million ($65.51 million(*)) for a total amount of 5,705,539 common shares purchased.

As of August 17, 2018 the Company held 10,769,588 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

A comprehensive overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buy-back program as well as the details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address:
buy-back program chart.

(*) translated at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
CNH Industrial CNH Industrial
investor.relations@cnhind.commediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20180820_PR_CNH_Industrial_Buyback_periodic_report (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/6b11838a-5a57-466c-826a-3be9a9bfe4e3)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)