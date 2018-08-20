ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 of Fiscal Year 2019.

As previously announced, ADMT initiated its strategic plan to redefine its business growth strategy by redirecting more of its resources to the research, development, engineering and production of its own suite of proprietary medical technologies including Alvio ®, a respiratory training and therapeutic device for sufferers of asthma, COPD and other respiratory conditions; Aurex-3®, a therapeutic technology for the treatment and control of tinnitus; and, Sonotron®, a non-invasive treatment modality for pain. As these technologies go through various stages of development, revenues from engineering services and medical device manufacturing from clients is reduced while continuing to post a profit for the quarter.

"We are continuing our strategy to devote more of our engineering and development resources towards our own proprietary medical device technologies," stated Andre' DiMino, President of ADMT. "We believe increased efforts on our proprietary medical technologies is the best route for the future growth of the Company."

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $756,967 with a net income of $22,617 as compared to $1,146,355 and net income of $2,633 for June 30, 2017. Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 (Restated) Net Revenues $756,967 $1,146,355 Cost of Sales 304,421 620,795 Gross Profit 452,546 525,560 Operating expenses: Research and development 109,868 149,957 Selling, general and administrative 320,025 364,371 Depreciation and amortization 5,557 7,491 Total operating Expenses 435,450 521,819 Income from operations 17,096 3,741 Total other income 5,521 892 Income before provision for income taxes 22,617 4,633 Provision for income taxes: Current - 2,000 Net income $22,617 $2,633 Net income per common share $0.00 $0.00 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 67,588,504 67,588,504

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D solid prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's website - admtronics.com



Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:

Andre' DiMino

201-767-6040

andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.