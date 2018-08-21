W.F.Howes Adds Hundreds of Marvel Comic Collections and Graphic Novels to RBdigital

Library members can now access 350 Marvel comic collections and graphic novels via the RBdigital app

LEICESTER, England, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, today announced the addition of hundreds of Marvel titles to the RBdigital app-which provides library patrons access to the broadest array of content services available in the industry all in one app.

Libraries can now provide members 350 Marvel comic collections and graphic novels, including bestselling brands Spider-Man, Avengers, and Deadpool, and blockbuster volumes like Black Panther Vol. 1: A Nation Under Our Feet; X-Men: Days of Future Past; Civil War, and more. Via RBdigital, members can check out titles as a volume instead of a single issue, making it easier to access their favorite stories and characters in the Marvel Universe.

"Marvel was the top comics publisher last year, and the addition of Marvel makes our magazines and comics offering the most robust in the library industry," says Miles Stevens-Hoare, General Manager of International for RBmedia. "Via the RBdigital app, members can now access the ultimate Marvel comic collections and graphic novels, as well as the largest offering of digital magazines for libraries."

RBdigital Comics also offers hundreds of other popular titles and features top brands like Ghostbusters, My Little Pony, Transformers, Star Trek, and G.I. Joe.

Marvel joins an ever-increasing number of content services available via RBdigital, including:

Audiobooks -Only RBdigital delivers access to thousands of exclusive W.F.Howes audiobook titles, as well as premium content from other major publishers

-Bestselling and award-winning eBooks by top authors Magazines and Comics -The largest offering of digital magazines for libraries, as well as hundreds of top comic collections and graphic novels, including Marvel favorites and other major brands

-Unlimited streaming video costing a few pence per view, including independent films (IndieFlix), full-length concerts and music documentaries (Stingray Qello), and more Education-A comprehensive collection that includes unlimited patron access to The Great Courses Library Collection, art and music instruction, software training, and more

About W.F.Howes

W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, is the UK's leading audiobook, digital services and large print publisher, releasing around 76 new unabridged audiobooks every month under several imprints. The publisher's digital arm provides eAudiobook, eBook and digital magazine lending to the library market through the RBdigital platform, alongside several other platforms specialising in same-day newspapers, adult learning and language tutorial programs. For more information, visit www.wfhowes.co.uk and www.wholestoryaudio.co.uk or email info@wfhowes.co.uk.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers-at home, in the car, and wherever their mobile devices take them. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content-including audiobooks, streaming video, educational courses, entertainment titles, and much more. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, RBmedia comprises an ever-expanding group of the best brands in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over 75 years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, and publishing. For more information, visit www.marvel.com. ©2018 MARVEL

