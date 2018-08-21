Executive Leaders and Government Officials Debate the Most Disruptive Innovations in the Industry

SINET, an organization focused on advancing cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration, today announced that its annual Global Cybersecurity Innovation Summit (GCIS), will take place September 18-19, 2018. SINET's collaborative forum brings together a notable group of senior level industry and government cybersecurity professionals. The event, supported by Her Majesty's Government and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), will be held at The British Museum in London.

SINET GCIS will provide exclusive opportunities for attendees to engage directly with a select network of influential thought leaders, solution providers, researchers and investors from the global security community. The events are recognized among technology companies as a unique and exclusive opportunity for sponsors to schedule 1:1 meetings with top-level decision makers. These 15-minute meetings grant technology companies the opportunity to introduce their solution to high-level executives within targeted industries and source feedback from knowledgeable buyers. For information on attending or becoming a sponsor, please click here.

"I've been attending SINET events for the last four years and we've benefited hugely from the connections, initial client traction, and insights into where the market is headed," said Alastair Paterson, CEO and Founder of Digital Shadows. "SINET is a unique community of founders, investors, CISOs and government officials that make things happen in the cyber security industry at the highest level. It's been exceptionally helpful for Digital Shadows as we have broken into new verticals and geographies with SINET as the tip of the spear, helping to build our initial trusted network of contacts and accelerating our ability to expand into US and international markets."

Additionally, SINET GCIS offers a platform for first-class speakers to discuss the most disruptive innovations and security trends in the industry. These speakers at the London event include:

Ciaran Martin, Chief Executive Officer, UK National Cyber Security Center

Ross Anderson, Professor of Security Engineer, University of Cambridge

Nick Coleman, Global Head of Cyber Security Intelligence, IBM Corporation

Kerin Cosford, Head of Technical Architecture, Ministry of Justice

Hans-Wilhelm Dunn, President, Cyber Security Council Germany

Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer, Equifax

Michael Johnson, Chief Information Security Officer, Capital One

Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder of SINET, adds, "SINET excels at building a cohesive, worldwide cybersecurity community with the goal of accelerating innovation through collaboration. We are thrilled to continue our work in London and excited to connect security professionals with solution providers, buyers, researchers and investors this September."

To learn more about SINET GCIS, or to register for the event, please visit: https://www.security-innovation.org/events/london/.

ABOUT SINET

SINET is a purpose driven community. Our mission is to advance innovation and enable global collaboration between the public and private sectors to defeat Cybersecurity threats. We are a "Super Connector." SINET actively brings together innovative entrepreneurs with executives from private industry, venture capital, investment banking, system integration, policy, legal, academia and science, as well as International Government's civilian, military and intelligence agencies. Our Forums, Public Private Partnership Dinners and Workshops take place in: New York City, London, Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., Sydney, Melbourne, Paris, Davos and Toronto. www.security-innovation.org

