Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") provides an update on its relationship with Winmar Resources Ltd. ("Winmar") and reports on exploration work at the Bloom Lake Property in Gowganda, Ontario ("Bloom Lake"). Assay results confirmed high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with anomalous gold and nickel.

Earlier in 2018, CBLT sold the Bloom Lake Property to Winmar for cash and 16,666,667 shares from Winmar's treasury. At current pricing, that equity holding represents roughly CDN$400,000 on CBLT's balance sheet. "Our choice of Winmar as a cobalt-exploration dance partner in Gowganda is being well-rewarded," said Peter M. Clausi, CEO of CBLT.

Bloom Lake Results

For a ten per cent management fee and under Winmar's direction, CBLT managed the Bloom Lake exploration program. This phase of exploration consisted of locating and sampling historic trenches, adits and shafts. Thirty-three samples were collected from bedrock and from loose material proximal to historical trenches, adits, and shafts. Results are provided in Table 1 following the map below. Grab samples are selective in nature, and the reported mineralization and assay results may not be representative.

The most notable was Sample 853028, taken south of the No. 1 Adit, which assayed 6.84% cobalt, 0.422 g/t old, 0.58% copper and 1.56% nickel. See the map below for locations of all samples reported in the release.

Highlights of the other assay results include:

2.02% Cobalt and 0.35% Nickel - Sample 853024

1.50% Cobalt, 8.94% Copper and 0.10% Nickel - Sample 853044

1.16% Cobalt and 2.24% Copper - Sample 853048

0.79% Cobalt, 0.34g/t Gold and 0.40% Copper - Sample 853039

0.47% Cobalt and 0.29% Nickel - Sample 853035

0.29% Cobalt and 5.34% Copper - Sample 853036

0.25% Cobalt and 5.69% Copper - Sample 853045

Winmar and CBLT are currently planning Phase 2 of the Bloom Lake Exploration Program, intended to further map and sample historical workings ahead of a maiden diamond drilling program.





Figure 1: Phase 1 reconnaissance program - sample locations at the Bloom Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4750/38193_a1534818111712_96.jpg



Summary Phase 1 Reconnaissance Program Assay Results Sample ID Easting Northing Gold

(g/t) Cobalt

(%) Copper

(%) Nickel

(%) 853019B 524558 5290478 <0.013 0.074 0.18 <0.06 853020B 524563 5290478 <0.013 0.095 0.16 <0.06 853021 524562 5290477 <0.013 0.098 0.34 <0.06 853022 524597 5290351 0.066 0.36 <0.06 0.16 853023 524595 5290349 0.059 0.062 0.861 <0.06 853024 524584 5290370 0.026 2.02 0.057 0.35 853025 524564 5290359 <0.013 <0.01 1.95 <0.06 853026 524586 5289628 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853027 524579 5289627 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853028 524581 5289633 0.422 6.84 0.58 1.56 853029 524409 5289729 <0.013 0.018 <0.06 <0.06 853030 524405 5289729 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853031 524404 5289727 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853032 524539 5289733 <0.013 0.054 <0.06 <0.06 853033 524540 5289739 <0.013 0.088 <0.06 <0.06 853034 524225 5290065 0.222 0.212 0.49 <0.06 853035 524233 5290072 <0.013 0.47 <0.06 0.29 853036 524291 5289987 <0.013 0.288 5.34 <0.06 853037 524295 5289980 <0.013 0.062 1.07 <0.06 853038 524280 5289987 0.035 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853039 524291 5289990 0.337 0.789 0.4 0.072 853040 524311 5289983 0.083 0.274 <0.06 <0.06 853041 524469 5289883 <0.013 0.017 0.076 <0.06 853042 524465 5289881 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853043 524497 5288563 <0.013 0.086 9.22 <0.06 853044 524484 5288570 0.13 1.5 8.94 0.1 853045 524484 5288572 <0.013 0.25 5.69 <0.06 853046 524500 5288572 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853047 524527 5288553 <0.013 <0.01 <0.06 <0.06 853048 524664 5289512 0.049 1.16 <0.05 0.25 853049 524653 5289508 <0.013 0.051 <0.06 <0.06 853050 524588 5289519 0.11 <0.01 2.24 <0.06 853051 524609 5289527 <0.013 <0.01 0.23 <0.06

Table 1: Summary Phase 1 Reconnaissance Program Assay Results, Bloom Lake Project

All samples were submitted to ROX- LAB in Sudbury, Ontario, a division of TestMark Laboratories of Garson, Ont. ROX-LAB is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025, CALA, CCIL by Standards Council of Canada.

All grab samples submitted to ROX-LAB were assigned an internal sample identification number. Samples were then individually weighed, tagged, recorded, and sent for sample preparation. Samples were crushed, and a 500 gram sample of the homogenized material was removed using a Jones Riffler. The sample was then pulverized to all passing < 100 mesh, with methanol cleaning of pulverizing bowls after every sample.

Samples were analysed for a selective multi-element package for base metals including Arsenic, Bismuth, Cobalt, Copper, Lead, Sulphur, Nickel, Zinc. Samples were analyzed by Sodium Peroxide Fusion followed by ICP-OES finish. Samples were also analysed for precious metals including Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium. Gold and Silver were first analyzed and reported using the standard Gravimetric Fire Assay method using 30 grams of sample, with every tenth sample a duplicate, a CRM (certified reference material), and one blank furnace check. For low levels of gold, platinum, and palladium, 30 grams Fire Assay silver-lead collection with Mass Spectrometry Finish (MS) method was used. Silver assays for low levels were completed by using Induced Coupled Plasma ICP-OES using 15 grams Fire Assay silver-lead collection.

Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo is the designated "qualified person" as defined in Section 1.2 in and for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Winmar Update

CBLT has a Canadian portfolio of mining assets including Calcite Lake and United Reef in the historic cobalt / silver camp in Gowganda, Ontario. CBLT optioned those two assets to Winmar in 2017 (see the CBLT press release of December 6, 2017 for further details). Given the success of the Bloom Lake program, Winmar and CBLT are in discussions to accelerate the outstanding option agreements on Calcite Lake and United Reef. Details will be disclosed if mutually acceptable terms are reached.

Trading in Winmar's stock on the Australian Stock Exchange is halted, pending a Winmar shareholder meeting to consider, among other items, an AUD$8,000,000 equity financing in support of Winmar's pending acquisition of a Congo copper - cobalt processing facility. Winmar must also file additional documentation with the ASX. Based on current information, CBLT intends to vote its shares in favour of the financing and the acquisition. CBLT's management believes the value of its equity holdings in Winmar will increase when the halt trade is lifted and Winmar has closed on the financing and the Congo acquisition.

CBLT is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions. CBLT continues to be a project generator and an efficient steward of its shareholders' capital.

