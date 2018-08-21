Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: Q2 2018 Financial & Operating Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS) Q2 2018 Financial & Operating Results:

Q2 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Excl. impact of new standards [1] MTS Group - Key figures (RUB bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue 114.3 106.8 7.0% 114.9 7.6% of which: Russia 106.4 99.0 7.4% 106.9 7.9% OIBDA 53.9 44.0 22.5% 46.2 5.1% of which: Russia 51.1 42.1 21.4% 44.2 5.1% Operating profit 27.6 23.9 15.7% 25.9 8.4% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 14.3 14.7 -3.0% 15.0 2.1% Cash CAPEX [2] 17.6 15.3 14.7% 17.6 14.7% Net debt [3] 194.5 175.4 10.9% 197.6 12.7% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA[4] n/a x1.0 - x1.1 n/a Operating cash flow (for 6 months) 70.1 64.9 8.0% 61.6 -5.1% Free cash flow (for 6 months) 30.8 40.6 -24.0% 24.4 -39.8%

Mobile subscribers (mln) Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q-o-Q Change % Q2

2017 Y-o-Y Change % Total 105.9 106.2 -0.3% 107.8 -1.8% Russia 78.1 78.1 stable 78.0 0.1% Ukraine [5] 20.3 20.7 -2.0% 20.8 -2.6% Armenia 2.1 2.1 0.4% 2.1 stable Turkmenistan - - - 1.7 n/a Belarus [6] 5.3 5.3 1.2% 5.1 3.8%

Alexey Kornya, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results:

"In the second quarter of 2018, MTS continued to demonstrate positive trends in each market with particularly strong growth in Russia in the mobile segment. Group revenue increased 7.0% year-over-year to RUB 114.3 bln, while OIBDA grew 22.5% year-over-year to RUB 53.9 bln including the impact of new IFRS standards. On a like-for-like basis, OIBDA grew a solid 5.1% year-over-year. We delivered ahead of our targets and maintained our position as the leading telco in Russia. The Russian competitive environment improved during the reporting period and we benefited from better pricing environment, growing data consumption and encouraging sales of goods.

MTS is on track to further diversify its business and expand its digital product portfolio for retail and corporate customers. We took a number of strategic initiatives to enhance the Group's potential for innovation. We opened a new R&D Center in Tatarstan to create innovative solutions based on 5G, IoT and Big Data technologies and signed agreements with the municipalities of ten Russia's regions to stimulate their digital development. We also introduced an innovative telemedicine service using MTS cloud solutions and consolidated a controlling stake at MTS Bank to accelerate the launch of new financial services through streamlined operations and create digital mobile banking. We are in the process of integrating the recently acquired assets into the Group to realize significant synergies from our combined digital capabilities. All these steps are helping to build a solid basis for the Company's further growth and strategic digital evolution.

We maintain our commitment to providing attractive shareholder returns. In 2018, we intend to pay RUB 26 per share of dividend. On top of that, In July, we launched a new share repurchase program for RUB 30 bln over two years.

While challenges lie ahead related to macro-economic factors, the competitive environment, regulatory changes and uncertainty over distribution, we are confident enough about our outlook for this year to increase our full-year guidance. Now, we forecast a 2-4% increase in revenue and about 2% increase in OIBDA, excluding the impact of new IFRS standards."

KEY CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

In May, MTS increased its stake in the authorized capital of Ozon Holdings Ltd (OZON) from 13.7% to 16.7% through a series of transactions with minority shareholders Bernard Lukey (0.35% for USD 1.75 mln) and Index Ventures fund (2.65% for EUR 10.83 mln).

***

In July, MTS's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobile TeleSystems B.V. acquired a 28.63% stake in MTS Bank PJSC from Sistema PJSFC for RUB 8.27 bln. As a result of the deal, MTS's share in MTS Bank increased from 26.61% to 55.24%. Greater integration simplifies interaction between MTS and MTS Bank, speeds up the decision-making process, reduces time-to-market for digital financial products and allows better utilizing MTS's retail networks to expand the bank's reach.

CORPORATE NEWS

On June 28, MTS held its AGM. Shareholders approved a final annual dividend of RUB 23.4 per ordinary share (RUB 46.8 per ADR), or in total RUB 46.8 bln (RUB 46,762,117,225) based on the full-year 2017 financial results. The dividend payment was executed by August 13, 2018. AGM elected nine members to the MTS Board of Directors, four of which are independent.

***

MTS Board of Directors set the date for the Company's EGM for September 28, 2018 with the record date to participate in the AGM on September 4, 2018. The Board recommended that the EGM approve semi-annual dividends of RUB 2.6 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 5.2 per ADR), or a total of RUB 5.2 billion (RUB 5,195,790,802.80), based on H1 2018 financial results. The Board recommended that the EGM set the record date for shareholders and ADR-holders entitled to receive dividends for the H1 2018 for October 9, 2018.

BOND ISSUANCE AND LOAN AGREEMENTS

In April, MTS issued RUB 6.8 bln exchange-traded series BO-01 bond through a secondary placement with a coupon rate of 6.85%. The bond was issued on April 3, 2013 with the initial coupon rate of 8.25%. On April 2, 2018, MTS repurchased RUB 7.4 bln.

***

In May, MTS placed commercial bonds in the amount of RUB 750 mln using blockchain smart contracts, making it the first transaction of its kind in Russia. For the transaction, the National Settlement Depository (NSD) provided its proprietary blockchain platform based on Hyperledger Fabric 1.1. The primary bond buyer was Sberbank CIS.

***

In May, MTS restructured two existing loans from Sberbank of Russia for a total amount of RUB 35 bln and signed two loan agreements with PJSC VTB Bank for a total amount of RUB 50 bln.

SHARE REPURCHASE

On July 2, MTS launched a program to repurchase shares of common stock and ADSs under authorization of the Board of Directors for an amount of up to RUB 30 bln, which includes funds used for purchasing the Company's shares from Sistema Finance over two years. The Company may execute repurchases under the Repurchase Plan pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchases are carried out by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Bastion LLC.

TURKMENISTAN

In July, MTS filed a Request for Arbitration against the Sovereign State of Turkmenistan with the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investments Disputes ("ICSID") in order to protect its legal rights and investments in Turkmenistan. The Company's total losses are estimated to be at least USD 750 mln.

DIGITAL NEWS

In June, at Startup Village 2018, MTS and Skolkovo signed a partnership agreement on cooperation in developing Smart City technologies. As the first step under the agreement, the partners launched an IoT pilot zone based on NB-IoT networks at the Skolkovo technopark.

***

In June, MTS and MTS Bank launched MTS Money Zero, a new credit card offering no fee cash withdrawal available for use at any ATM all over the world.

***

In July, MTS launched the first tariff plan adaptive for different IoT devices, which includes seven ready-made solutions to suit different types of smart equipment and industry features characteristic to business customers.

***

In July, MTS and Sistema Capital Asset Management launched MTS Investments, a new investment vehicle, aimed at attracting a wider range of retail investors. The financial portfolio includes four well-diversified mutual investment funds, denominated in ruble and foreign currency, that hold shares and bonds issued by Russian and international companies.

PARTNERSHIPS

In July, MTS has become the leading partner for Asus in the Russian smartphone market. Our cooperation will include promoting Asus mobile devices and developing new products, as well as exchanging information on technological trends in Russia. The agreement also sets a framework for joint marketing activities, offering our customers the opportunity to acquire Asus devices at even better price.

***

In July, MTS and MEGOGO, the world's largest video service for Russian-speaking audiences, launched a new content model for mobile TV users, with single subscription to varied TV and video menu, affordable price and unlimited data traffic delivered across multiple devices.

***

In August, MTS and Microsoft launched cloud services based on the integrated Microsoft Azure Stack system to offer to corporate clients in Russia. Clients will get access to IaaS and PaaS services as well as unified tools for application development. They will be able to create modern hybrid applications using the capacities of MTS's local data centers and Microsoft's global infrastructure.

IT OUTSOURCING

In August, MTS entered the IT outsourcing market to provide corporate clients with systems integration solutions, network infrastructure and IT systems maintenance, business applications management and other services. MTS will use the expertise of its systems integrator NVision Group and over 5,000 IT specialists across Russia. The services will be provided under SLA (Service Level Agreement) lasting from one to five years.



GROUP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Excl. impact of new standards Group Highlights (RUB bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue 114.3 106.8 7.0% 114.9 7.6% OIBDA 53.9 44.0 22.5% 46.2 5.1% margin 47.1% 41.2% 5.9pp 40.2% -1.0pp Profit attributable to owners of the Company 14.3 14.7 -3.0% 15.0 2.1% margin 12.5% 13.8% -1.3pp 13.1% -0.7pp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

MTS delivered a strong set of Q2 2018 results. Group revenue showed exceptional growth of 7.0% year-over-year and reached RUB 114.3 bln, while Group OIBDA increased by 22.5% year-over-year to RUB 53.9 bln.

Group revenue trends were supported by solid performance in the core Russian market, where MTS continued to benefit from stable competitive environment and price rationality as well as positive trends in data consumption and digital service adoption.

The Group delivered solid results in all markets of operations, and their stronger contribution to consolidated revenue. Sales of goods also continue to support overall Group revenue performance, as sales were particularly robust in Q2 due to increasing demand for advanced smartphones.

The adoption of new IFRS standards had a slightly negative effect on revenue, but boosted OIBDA improvement by an additional RUB 7.7 bln. Meanwhile, on a relative basis, OIBDA showed an impressive 5.1% year-over-year increase driven by strong top-line performance in Russia and Ukraine. OIBDA performance was suppressed mostly by higher advertising and marketing expenses in the reporting period.

The Group OIBDA margin rose to 47.1% under new IFRS standards.

MTS finished Q2 2018 with slightly lower Group net profit compared to Q2 2017. The year-over-year decrease of 3.0% was mostly attributable to the adoption of new IFRS standards.

Group OIBDA Factor Analysis (RUB bln) [7]

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

Group Net Profit Factor Analysis (RUB bln) [7]

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

Debt & Liquidity (RUB bln) [8] As of

June 30, 2018 As of

March 31, 2018 Current portion of LT debt 60.2 72.5 LT debt 250.3 218.9 Total debt 310.5 291.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 57.3 56.9 ST investments 53.0 26.4 LT deposits 0.1 - SWAPs 5.0 2.9 Effects of hedging of non-ruble denominated debt 0.7 1.2 Net debt 194.5 204.1

By the end of Q2, total debt stood at RUB 310.5 bln (excluding debt issuance costs). During the reporting period, MTS issued RUB 6.8 bln exchange-traded bond through a secondary placement with a coupon rate of 6.85%; repurchased RUB 7.4 bln and placed commercial bonds in the amount of RUB 750 mln using blockchain smart contracts.

MTS continued to further optimize its debt portfolio. In Q2 2018, the Group signed two loan agreements for a total amount of RUB 50 bln with VTB Bank, as well as reduced interest rates and increased maturity of two existing loans for a total amount of RUB 35 bln with Sberbank.

MTS's maturity profile is consistent with its aim to maintain sufficient resources to handle its financial obligations, while simultaneously investing in its business, realizing potential M&A opportunities as ensuring a stable return to shareholders.

Debt Repayment Schedule (RUB bln)

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)



The Net debt to LTM Adjusted OIBDA ratio [9] remained unchanged at a comfortable level of 1.1x.

Net debt to LTM Adjusted OIBDA ratio

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)



Non-ruble debt comprised roughly 15% of the Group's gross debt, which largely consisted of two outstanding Eurobonds due in 2020 and 2023. MTS executes a prudent approach to hedging against a weaker ruble with all bilateral loans almost fully hedged.

Gross/Net debt structure by currency [10]

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)



Weighted average interest rates (as of June 30, 2018)

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

As of June 30, 2018, the weighted average interest rate decreased to 8.1% since the end of Q1 as a result of MTS's debt portfolio optimization.

SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

In June, the AGM approved a payment of dividends in the amount of RUB 23.4 per ordinary share (RUB 46.8 per ADS), or in total RUB 46.8 bln (RUB 46,762,117,225) based on the full-year 2017 financial results.

In July, the Board of Directors proposed a payment of semi-annual dividends of RUB 2.6 per ordinary share (RUB 5.2 per ADS), or in total of RUB 5.2 billion (RUB 5,195,790,802.80), based on H1 2018 financial results with a record date of October 9, 2018.

In total, in calendar year of 2018, MTS intends to pay RUB 26.0 per ordinary share (RUB 52 per ADS), in line with the last couple of years.

On July 2, 2018, MTS launched a new program to repurchase its shares and ADSs for an amount of up to RUB 30 bln over two years. This includes funds, which may be used for purchasing shares from Sistema Finance in accordance with previous repurchase programs.



Cash CAPEX Breakdown (RUB bln) For the quarter ending June 30, 2018 For the quarter ending June 30, 2017 Russia 15.5 12.5 as % of revenue 14.6% 12.7% Ukraine [11] 2.0 2.5 as % of revenue 26.8% 40.4% Armenia 0.1 0.2 as % of revenue 4.4% 11.7% Turkmenistan - 0.05 as % of revenue - 4.5% Group CAPEX 11 17.6 15.3 as % of revenue 15.4% 14.3%

In Q2 2018, capital expenditures reached RUB 17.6 bln with CAPEX/Revenue ratio 15.4%. In total, the Company spent RUB 34.2 bln in H1 2018, excluding purchases of licenses. Investments grew in Russia as the Company continued its network construction with focus on better 4G coverage. In total, in Q2 2018, the Group built over 6,000 base stations, more than half of which were 4G base stations. The network construction was carried out throughout the territory of Russia, most actively in Moscow and Moscow region, Primorsky krai, Saint-Petersburg and Leningrad region, Tatarstan and Novosibirsky region.

MTS' well-balanced investment approach allows the Company to maintain the most capable networks in all of its markets of operation.

Cash Flow (RUB bln) For the first half of 2018 For the first half of 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities 70.1 64.9 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27.8) (19.6) Purchases of intangible assets[12] (6.5) (6.9) Cost to obtain and fulfill contracts (2.1) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2.3 2.5 Investments in associates (2.1) (0.3) Acquisition of subsidiaries (3.1) - Free cash flow 30.8 40.6

Free cash flow decreased to RUB 30.8 bln in H1 2018 from RUB 40.6 bln in H1 2017. The acquisition of several subsidiaries (RUB 3.1 bln), investments in OZON (RUB 2.1 bln) and higher CAPEX related to network construction resulted in a 24% downgrade to free cash flow.

RUSSIA

Excl. impact of new standards Russia Highlights (RUB bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue [13] 106.4 99.0 7.4% 106.9 7.9% mobile 78.4 75.1 4.4% 78.8 5.0% fixed 15.2 15.2 0.2% 15.2 0.2% integrated services 1.5 1.3 20.3% 1.5 20.3% other services 0.2 - n/a 0.2 n/a sales of goods 14.1 10.1 40.2% 14.1 40.2% OIBDA 51.1 42.1 21.4% 44.2 5.1% margin 48.0% 42.5% 5.5pp 41.4% -1.1pp Net profit 14.7 14.8 -0.6% 15.5 5.0% margin 13.8% 14.9% -1.1pp 14.5% -0.4pp

MTS continued its strong performance in Q2 2018, as Russia Revenue increased by 7.4% year-over-year to RUB 106.4 bln driven by an increase in mobile service revenue and a growth in sales of goods of 40.2% year-over-year. All other segments - fixed-line and integrated services - also demonstrated positive dynamics.

Russia OIBDA grew 21.4% in Q2 2018 to RUB 51.1 bln mainly driven by revenue growth. Strong consumption of data and other higher-margin products drove profitability, leading to Russia OIBDA margin of 48.0%.

MTS' mobile business delivered a strong performance with a 4.4% year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting growing data usage and overall continuous strong trends in Russian home market.

By the end of June 2018, the number of subscribers in Russia stabilized at 78.1 mln.

MTS' fixed business showed a modest revenue growth of 0.2% year-over-year as a decrease in the fixed-telephony segment was offset by an increase in fixed broadband and pay-TV segments supported by customer growth.

Fixed-line revenue

(RUB bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change

Y-o-Y% Total 15.2 15.2 0.2% B2C 7.7 7.5 2.5% B2B+B2G+B2O 7.5 7.7 -2.1%

According to internal estimates, the Company's B2C broadband and pay-tv market shares in Moscow continued to grow and reached 36.0% and 40.9% respectively by the end of Q2 2018. The number of GPON users also grew to 1.89 mln as MGTS continued to benefit from its market-leading FTTH GPON network.

Revenue from MTS' integration business in Q2 2018 increased to RUB 1.5 bln.

Revenue contribution from other services - e-ticketing operators and cybersport club - was mainly in line with the previous quarter.

Compared with Q2 2017, sales of goods rose by 40.2% year-over-year driven by encouraging sales of handsets and accessories. Overall, Russian smartphone market continued to grow supported by sustained demand on advanced smartphones with high quality camera, contactless payment and user recognition functions. According to MTS estimates, in total, 6.2 mln smartphones for RUB 95 bln were sold in Russia in Q2 2018. Apple, Samsung and Huawei continued to dominate in the market.

In MTS Retail, sales were in line with the overall market trends. Smartphones priced between RUB 30,000 - 40,000 continued to be the fastest growing category. Sales growth was supported by the increased product range, in particular, a more diverse offering from Chinese brands. Available credits, installment payment option, trade-in and MTS cashback program also stimulated mobile handsets sales, which increased by 32.7% year-over-year to RUB 12.3 bln. Device gross margin reached 10.5%.

Handsets and Accessories Sales (RUB bln) and Gross Margin (%)

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

In Q2 2018, the number of stores in MTS Retail remained unchanged.

MTS Retail (# of stores at the end of the period) [14]

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

MTS maintained its leadership in e-commerce in Russia in 2017. According to Data Insight E-Commerce Index TOP-100 2017, shop.mts.ru was the largest among operator's online shops in terms of online sales. In Q2 2018, MTS online sales reached RUB 1.8 bln, up 27.5% year-over-year.

The key indicators of the telecom industry development - smartphone penetration and mobile internet penetration - continued to grow at MTS and reached 67.4% and 55.4% respectively by the end of Q2 2018.

In cooperation with MTS Bank, the Group further improved its financial services. In June, MTS and MTS Bank presented a new joint credit card MTS Money Zero, featuring no fee cash withdrawal available for use at any ATM all over the world. As a result, the joint portfolio of bank cards currently includes MTS Money Zero, MTS Smart Money and MTS Money Weekend. By the end of Q2, the number of total MTS Money customers reached 4.8 mln, while total credit portfolio exceeded RUB 18.5 bln.

MTS continued to witness the growing popularity of its My MTS self-care app. The number of 1-month users reached 12.0 mln. The recent improvement of My MTS functionality includes costs online monitoring and integration of the services such as MTS Money, MTS Cashback and e-ticketing.

1-month active users of My MTS app (mln)

(see the graph at PDF doc attached)

UKRAINE

Excl. impact of new standards Ukraine Highlights (UAH bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue 3.1 2.9 7.5% 3.2 8.7% OIBDA 1.7 1.3 35.8% 1.5 16.5% margin 54.9% 43.5% 11.4pp 46.6% 3.1pp Net profit 0.5 0.5 3.2% 0.6 12.0% margin 17.3% 18.0% -0.7pp 18.6% 0.6pp

In Ukraine, the Group continued to witness positive revenue trend (7.5% year-over-year) mainly driven by data consumption growth supported by the 3G and 4G network roll-out as well as subscriber migration to Voice & Data tariff plans.

New IFRS standards positively impacted OIBDA, which increased to UAH 1.7 bln in Q2 2018. On like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of new accounting standards, OIBDA increased by 16.5% year-over-year on the back of the top-line growth. OIBDA margin improved to 54.9% vs. 43.5% in Q2 2017.

By the end of the reporting quarter, 3G coverage reached 82% by population. Following the acquisition of 4G licensees in H1 2018, the Group introduced 4G network in 2.6 GHz bandwidth in April and in 1.8 GHz bandwidth in July. By the end of Q2 2018, 4G network covered 13 cities and 35 smaller residential areas in Ukraine.

In Q2 2018, Group witnessed a decrease in subscribers by 2.6% year-over-year to 20.3 mln.

OTHER FOREIGN MARKETS: ARMENIA AND BELARUS

Excl. impact of new standards Armenia Highlights (AMD bln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue 14.3 14.0 1.8% 14.3 1.8% OIBDA 6.4 6.3 0.9% 5.8 -8.3% margin 44.8% 45.3% -0.5pp 40.8% -4.5pp Net loss -1.9 -0.1 n/a -1.9 n/a margin n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

In Armenia, in Q2 2018, revenue accelerated slightly, to 1.8% year-over-year, which was underpinned primarily by data consumption growth on the back of growing penetration of Voice & Data tariff plans and strong sales of handsets.

OIBDA increased by 0.9% year-over-year to AMD

6.4 bln as a result of adoption of new IFRS standards. On like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of new accounting standards, OIBDA showed a negative dynamics due to additional bonuses accrued in the reporting period. The OIBDA margin reached 44.8%.

Armenia maintained its subscriber base at 2.1 mln.

Excl. impact of new standards Belarus Highlights (BYN mln) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Y-o-Y Change % Q2

2018 Y-o-Y Change % Revenue 212.9 183.8 15.9% 216.5 17.8% OIBDA 119.8 87.1 37.6% 101.3 16.4% margin 56.3% 47.4% 8.9pp 46.8% -0.6pp Net profit 71.7 48.0 49.4% 71.3 48.7% margin 33.7% 26.1% 7.6pp 32.9% 6.8pp

In Belarus, the Group continued to strengthen its leadership position in terms of revenue and subscribers. In Q2 2018, Revenue grew by 15.9% year-over-year to BYN 212.9 mln, driven by continued growth in usage of data and value-added services. In May, tariff prices in Belarus increased on average by 3%. Strong sales of handsets and accessories were also supported by the launch of a two-year installment payment option.

OIBDA showed a solid double-digit year-over-year growth to BYN 119.8 mln on the back of revenue increase which in turn led to an OIBDA margin of 56.3%.

The subscriber base grew to 5.3 mln, supported by further 4G rollout in Belarus.

2018 AMENDED OUTLOOK

MTS's financial performance will be impacted by new IFRS standards in 2018:

- In January 2014, IFRS 9 and 15 were issued to respectively address accounting for financial instruments and establish principles in recognizing revenue from contracts with customers. These standards came into effect from January 1st, 2018.

- In January 2016, IFRS 16 was issued to provide investors with greater clarity regarding the accounting for leases. Although this new standard is effective from January 1st, 2019, MTS has elected to adopt this standard early.

- Subsequently in 2018, MTS applied these new standards to its FY 2018 results beginning with Q1 2018 and provide the market 2018 results excluding the impact of IFRS standards for the sake of transparency and comparability with the prior periods.

Group Revenue:

For FY 2018, MTS forecasts 2-4% revenue growth, based on the following factors:

- Rising data consumption and weaker voice usage, due to voice-data substitution and data adoption;

- Competitive dynamics in distribution and reduced SIM-card sales in Russia;

- Expected impact of internal roaming cancellation in Russia;

- Increased sales of handsets in Russia;

- Continued growth in UAH-denominated revenues in Ukraine; and

- Service revenues in other foreign subsidiaries and currency volatility in relation to the Russian ruble.

Group OIBDA:

MTS anticipates that the adoption of new IFRS standards will increase OIBDA by an estimated at least RUB 25 bln in 2018. Excluding the impact of new IFRS standards, MTS anticipates ~ 2% increase for FY 2018 Group OIBDA due to the following factors:

- Competitive factors and on-going uncertainty over potential optimization of retail distribution;

- Anticipated increases in labor costs;

- Expected rise in spectrum costs in Russia;

- Market sentiment and the prospective growth in usage of high-value products like roaming;

- Developments in foreign subsidiaries; and

- Macroeconomic developments and currency volatility throughout our markets of operation.

Group CAPEX:

FY2018 - FY 2019 CAPEX spending estimated to be RUB 160 bln, due to a number of factors:

- Partial investments to comply with anti-terror law in Russia;

- Further incremental improvements and enhancements to LTE networks;

- Implementation of infrastructure and spectrum sharing projects within Russia;

- Roll-out of LTE services in Ukraine;

- Evolution of commercial 5G solutions and introduction into Russian market; and

- Continued investments in digital products and services.

NEW IFRS STANDARDS

IFRS 9, Financial Instruments.

IFRS 9 regulates the classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities and requires certain additional disclosures. The primary changes relate to the assessment of hedging arrangements and provisioning for potential future credit losses on financial assets as well as recognition of modification gain or loss for all revisions of estimated payments or receipts, including changes in cash flows arising from a modification or exchange of a financial liability, that does not result in its derecognition.

IFRS 15, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

This standard provides a single, principles-based five-step model for the determination and recognition of revenue to be applied to all contracts with customers. It replaced the existing standards IAS 18, Revenue, and IAS 11, Construction Contracts. The core principle of IFRS 15 is that an entity should recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. Under the standard, an entity recognizes revenue when (or as) a performance obligation is satisfied, i. e. when "control" of the goods or services underlying the particular performance obligation is transferred to the customer. Far more prescriptive guidance has been added in IFRS 15 to deal with specific scenarios than exists in the current guidance. The main effect of the standard on the Group's consolidated financial statements related to the deferral of certain incremental costs incurred in acquiring or fulfilling a contract with a customer. Such contract costs are amortized over the period of benefit.

IFRS 16, Leases.

This standard principally requires lessees to recognize assets and liabilities for all leases and to present the rights and obligations associated with these leases in the statement of financial position. The standard also includes new provisions on the definition of a lease and its presentation, on disclosures in the notes, and on sale and leaseback transactions.

This press release provides a summary of the key financial and operating indicators for the period ended June 30, 2018. For full disclosure materials, please visit

http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/

Non-IFRS financial measures. This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Due to the rounding and translation practices, Russian ruble and functional currency margins, as well as other non-IFRS financial measures, may differ.

Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization (OIBDA) and OIBDA margin. OIBDA represents operating income before depreciation and amortization. OIBDA margin is defined as OIBDA as a percentage of our net revenues. OIBDA may not be similar to OIBDA measures of other companies, is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our consolidated statement of profit or loss. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions of mobile operators and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our OIBDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the wireless telecommunications industry. We use the term Adjusted for OIBDA and operating profit where there were items that do not reflect underlying operations that were excluded. OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA can be reconciled to our consolidated statements of profit or loss as follows:

Group (RUB bln) Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating profit 23.9 27.6 23.0 26.8 27.6 Add: D&A 20.1 20.0 19.6 25.3 26.3 Loss from impairment of non-current assets - 1.1 2.6 - - Adjusted OIBDA 44.0 48.8 45.2 52.1 53.9

Russia (RUB bln) Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating profit 24.1 28.8 25.6 26.8 27.7 Add: D&A 17.9 17.8 17.5 22.8 23.4 Loss from impairment of non-current assets - - 0.6 - - Adjusted OIBDA 42.1 46.6 43.7 49.6 51.1

Ukraine (RUB bln) Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating profit 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.2 1.8 Add: D&A 1.5 1.6 1.5 2.0 2.3 OIBDA 2.7 2.8 3.0 3.2 4.1

Armenia (RUB mln) Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating profit 222 337 271 183 150 Add: D&A 528 558 584 589 670 OIBDA 750 894 856 772 821

Turkmenistan (RUB mln) Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating profit/(loss) 221 (1,172) (2,412) (136) (142) Add: D&A 181 188 37 - - Loss from impairment of non-current assets - 1,146 2,057 - - Adjusted OIBDA 401 163 (317) (136) (142)

OIBDA margin can be reconciled to our operating margin as follows:

Group Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating margin 22.3% 24.1% 19.6% 24.8% 24.1% Add: D&A 18.8% 17.5% 16.8% 23.5% 23.0% Loss from impairment of non-current assets - 1.0% 2.3% - - Adjusted OIBDA margin 41.2% 42.6% 38.7% 48.3% 47.1%

Russia Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating margin 24.4% 27.1% 23.3% 26.5% 26.1% Add: D&A 18.1% 16.7% 16.0% 22.6% 22.0% Loss from impairment of non-current assets - - 0.5% - - Adjusted OIBDA margin 42.5% 43.8% 39.8% 49.1% 48.0%

Ukraine Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating margin 19.4% 18.5% 22.1% 20.1% 23.8% Add: D&A 24.1% 22.9% 21.5% 32.6% 31.1% OIBDA margin 43.5% 41.4% 43.7% 52.8% 54.9%

Armenia Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating margin 13.4% 17.8% 15.5% 11.4% 8.2% Add: D&A 31.9% 29.5% 33.3% 36.5% 36.7% OIBDA margin 45.3% 47.2% 48.8% 47.9% 44.9%

Turkmenistan Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Operating margin 19.5% n/a n/a n/a n/a Add: D&A 16.0% 18.1% n/a n/a n/a Loss from impairment of non-current assets - 110.2% - - - Adjusted OIBDA margin 35.5% 15.7% n/a n/a n/a

Definitions

Total debt. Total debt represents short-term and long-term debt excluding lease obligations and debt issuance costs.

Net debt. Net debt represents total debt less cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, long-term deposits, SWAPs and currency hedging.

Subscriber. We define a "subscriber" as an organization or individual, whose SIM-card:

- shows traffic-generating activity or

- accrues a balance for services rendered or

- is replenished or topped off

over the course of any three-month period, inclusive within the reporting period, and was not blocked at the end of the period.

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2018 AND As of December 31, 2017 (Amounts in millions of RUB) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2018 2017 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant and equipment 256,472 263,063 Investment property 732 407 Right-of-use assets 150,211 - Intangible assets 129,582 113,678 Investments in associates 11,432 9,452 Deferred tax assets 6,509 5,545 Other non-current non-financial assets 1,583 2,048 Other investments 2,073 1,953 Accounts receivable (related parties) 1,127 2 Other non-current financial assets 4,623 8,890 Total non-current assets 564,344 405,038 CURRENT ASSETS: Inventories 17,307 9,995 Trade and other receivables 30,001 28,017 Accounts receivable (related parties) 12,469 11,358 Short-term investments 52,970 50,757 VAT receivable 9,060 7,165 Income tax assets 2,594 2,838 Assets held for sale 1,461 1,276 Advances paid and prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,694 4,040 Cash and cash equivalents 57,292 30,586 Total current assets 187,848 146,032 Total assets 752,192 551,070 EQUITY: Equity attributable to owners of the Company 109,268 120,126 Non-controlling interests 3,242 4,079 Total equity 112,510 124,205 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Borrowings 249,836 228,041 Lease obligations 141,472 11,055 Deferred tax liabilities 23,856 23,773 Provisions 3,529 2,309 Other non-current financial liabilities 770 1,048 Other non-current non-financial liabilities 2,573 3,968 Total non-current liabilities 422,036 270,194 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Borrowings 59,973 63,673 Lease obligations 15,910 801 Provisions 7,890 9,852 Trade and other payables 93,160 47,314 Accounts payable (related parties) 1,940 1,102 Income tax liabilities 1,853 1,150 Other current financial liabilities 2,667 3,036 Other current non-financial and contract liabilities 34,253 29,743 Total current liabilities 217,646 156,671 Total equity and liabilities 752,192 551,070

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017 (Amounts in millions of RUB except per share amount) Six months ended Six months ended Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Service revenue 195,062 190,168 100,236 96,725 Sales of goods 27,209 21,353 14,110 10,112 222,271 211,521 114,346 106,837 Cost of services (51,915) (60,961) (26,985) (30,948) Cost of goods (24,799) (18,854) (13,360) (9,293) Selling, general and administrative expenses (41,549) (46,685) (21,927) (23,421) Depreciation and amortization (51,608) (40,245) (26,286) (20,115) Other operating income / (expenses) 170 (695) 728 87 Operating share of the profit of associates 1,835 1,495 1,085 714 Operating profit 54,405 45,576 27,601 23,861 Currency exchange (loss)/gains (1,097) 1,181 (1,501) 270 Other (expenses)/income: Finance income 2,422 2,349 1,251 1,377 Finance costs (18,680) (13,569) (9,110) (7,124) Other income / (expenses) 1,500 (616) 30 263 Total other expenses, net (14,758) (11,836) (7,829) (5,484) Profit before tax 38,550 34,921 18,271 18,647 Income tax expense (8,597) (7,456) (3,847) (3,778) Profit for the period 29,953 27,465 14,424 14,869 Income for the period attributable to non-controlling interests (249) (255) (142) (140) Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 29,704 27,210 14,282 14,729 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrecognised actuarial loss 228 - 228 - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 5,551 (592) 4,353 2,526 Net fair value (loss) / gain on financial instruments (580) 869 811 601 Other comprehensive income for the period 5,199 277 5,392 3,127 Total comprehensive income for the period 35,152 27,742 19,816 17,996 Less comprehensive income for the period attributable to the noncontrolling interests (249) (255) (142) (140) Comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 34,903 27,487 19,674 17,856 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, in thousands - basic 1,890,479 1,966,820 1,886,217 1,955,245 Earnings per share attributable to the Group - basi?: 15.51 13.83 7.57 7.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, in thousands - diluted 1,893,081 1,968,880 1,888,336 1,957,012 Earnings per share attributable to the Group - diluted: 15.48 13.82 7.56 7.52

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017 (Amounts in millions of RUB) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Profit for the period 29,953 27,465 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 51,608 40,245 Finance income (2,422) (2,349) Finance costs 18,680 13,569 Income tax expense 8,597 7,456 Currency exchange loss / (gain) 1,097 (1,181) Change in fair value of financial instruments (2,046) 104 Amortization of deferred connection fees (1,078) (446) Share of the profit of associates (1,756) (1,167) Inventory obsolescence expense 1,568 47 Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,445 1,475 Change in provisions 7,913 7,148 Other non-cash items (797) (985) Movements in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade and other receivables and contract assets (2,357) (2,092) (Increase)/Decrease in inventory (8,812) 3,037 Increase in VAT receivable (1,804) (1,097) Decrease in advances paid and prepaid expenses 482 1,211 Decrease in trade and other payables, contract liabilities and other liabilities (9,733) (8,104) Dividends received 1,674 1,486 Income taxes paid (9,772) (10,484) Interest received 5,919 875 Interest paid, net of interest capitalised (18,297) (11,337) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,062 64,876 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (3,093) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,753) (19,566) Purchases of other intangible assets (6,484) (6,862) Cost to obtain and fulfill contracts (2,085) - Purchases of 4G licenses in Ukraine (5,527) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and assets held for sale 2,289 2,463 Purchases of short-term and other investments (29,404) (32,794) Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 24,112 4,017 Investments in associates (2,101) (320) Cash proceeds related to SWAP contracts 49 - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: (49,997) (53,062) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of loans (19,170) (24,682) Proceeds from loans 20,000 20,000 Repayment of notes (8,305) - Proceeds from issuance of notes 27,550 20,000 Notes and debt issuance cost (39) (29) Finance lease obligation principal (6,844) (574) Dividends paid (2) - Cash outflow under credit guarantee agreement related to foreign-currency hedge (981) (901) Repurchase of own shares (7,660) (9,414) Other financing activities 123 (8) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,672 4,392 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,969 (404) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: 26,706 15,802 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, at beginning of the period 30,586 18,470 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, at end of the period 57,292 34,272

[1] Here and onwards in this document under new standards we imply IFRS 9, 15 and 16

[2] Excluding costs of RUB 4.2 bln related to the purchase of 4G licenses in Ukraine in Q2 2018

[3] Excluding lease obligations

[4] Adjusted OIBDA doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 3.8 bln for FY 2017

[5] Including CDMA subscribers

[6] MTS owns a 49% stake in Mobile TeleSystems LLC, a mobile operator in Belarus, which is not consolidated

[7] Totals may differ due to rounding

[8] Excluding lease obligations

[9] Excluding effect of new standards

[10] Including FOREX hedging in the amount of USD 178.8 mln as of June 30, 2018

[11] Excluding costs of RUB 4.2 bln related to the purchase of 4G licenses in Ukraine in Q2 2018

[12] Excluding costs of RUB 5.5 bln related to the purchase of 4G licenses in H1 2018

[13] Net of eliminations

[14] Including franchises

