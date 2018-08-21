Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (OTCQX: EXMGF) (FSE: 3XS) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Axcell has joined the Board of Directors. The new appointment is in keeping with Excelsior's continuing effort to add additional team members with production experience as the Gunnison Copper Project targets commercial production in 2019. Mr. Axcell will also join the Company's Project Steering Committee.

Mr. Axcell is an executive leader with 38 years of experience with strengths in mining operations management and project management execution, including process plant design and construction management; with industry expertise in mining and minerals, pharmaceutical, and hydrocarbon projects. He has vast experience in international design and construction projects. Experience includes management and oversight of large and small projects, complex process facilities in both green-fields and retro-fit (brown fields) environments.

Mr. Axcell is currently an Independent Consultant providing services to the Mining Industry and large capital projects with an emphasis on achieving project delivery excellence. He was until recently a Senior Vice President for Jacobs Engineering Group. At Jacobs his role included operational responsibilities for the Americas Mining and Minerals group and latterly the Asia Pacific region. The role included resourcing all projects, striving for 'flawless' project execution and growing the business. Prior to rejoining Jacobs, Stephen worked for the largest diamond mining company in the world by value, initially charged with managing and executing a large multi-billion-dollar capital project portfolio and subsequently as Deputy Managing Director responsible for all the technical functions within the company. Mr. Axcell holds a BSc (Eng) Minerals Processing from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

Mark J. Morabito, Chair of the Board of the Company states "I am pleased to welcome Steve Axcell to the Board of Excelsior. His vast array of experience in project management, process plant design, and construction management will bring valuable input to the team and we look forward to his contributions as our world class management team drives the Company forward to production targeted for 2019."

About Excelsior

Excelsior Mining "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and development company that is advancing the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is an advanced staged, low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project. The Feasibility Study projected an after-tax NPV of US$807 million and an IRR of 40% using a US$2.75 per pound copper price and a 7.5% discount rate.

Excelsior's technical work on the Gunnison Copper Project is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President & CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information about the Gunnison Copper Project can be found in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com entitled: "Gunnison Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study Update" dated effective January 28, 2016.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"

President & CEO

