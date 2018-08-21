SpareBank 1 SMN: Issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital

SpareBank 1 SMN refers to the announcement on 20 August 2018, and the bank has today issued an Additional Tier 1 bond issue with perpetual tenor in the amount of NOK 200 million. Settlement date for the bond issue is 4 September 2018.

The Additional Tier 1 bond issue has a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 3.35% p.a. The issuer has a first call option after 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

In connection with the new issuance, the bank has bought back NOK 4 million of the outstanding volume in the Additional Tier 1 bond issue MING68 (ISIN NO0010692494), also with settlement date 4 September 2018.

The new issues are approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's Supervisory Board.

DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint lead managers.

Trondheim, 21 August 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

