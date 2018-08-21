Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf:" ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

KYG211511087 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. 21.08.2018 KYG211511160 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. 22.08.2018 Tausch 1:2

CA9107961018 United Battery Metals Corp. 21.08.2018 CA9095801028 United Battery Metals Corp. 22.08.2018 Tausch 1:1