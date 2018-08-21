Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey mapping on the new cancer drugs industry. The client in the new cancer drugs market wanted to understand the regional unmet needs of the US and European patient population in the advanced stage of the disease and gain prominence in the therapeutic area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005455/en/

Patient journey mapping helped a leading new cancer drugs manufacturer form a company-wide agreement on key issues and unmet needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the patient journey mapping experts at Quantzig," Patient journey mapping allows providers to improve outcomes for the challenged oncology patient population across the globe."

The new cancer drugs developers are highly focused on improving cancer treatments. In cancer, early tumor detection with non-invasive imaging such as MRI, CT, and PET scans are increasingly promising for discriminating between aggressive and indolent tumors. However, these are expensive interventions that also increase an individual's exposure to radiation and can result in a high false-positive rate. New innovations will possibly add further to the challenges and complexities of drug development to meet the increased need for precision medicine.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The patient journey mapping solution helped the new cancer drugs manufacturer to prioritize the list of unmet needs of the patient population and recognize opportunities for promoters to share their resources with each other. Also, this nurtured a company-wide agreement on key issues and unmet needs.

This patient journey mapping solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Classify the priority areas to increase awareness of options, improve patient quality of life, including new treatments and clinical trials

Empower the patients to be active in their care plans

To know more about the benefits of patient journey mapping solutions, speak to an expert

This patient journey mapping solution offered predictive insights on:

Establishing as a trusted leader in oncology research

Reinforcing the promise to improve outcomes for the challenged oncology patient population

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete patient journey mapping summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/new-cancer-drugs-patient-journey-mapping

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005455/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us