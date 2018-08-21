Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per Class A ordinary share payable on 21 September 2018 to holders of Ensco's shares as of the 10 September 2018 record date.

