SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Aviation Fuel Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The aviation fuel market will witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing tothe growth of the air travel industry. This growth is resulting in the creation of newer aviation routes and new aircraft fleets, which is consequently increasing the demand for jet fuel and aviation fuel.

"Suppliers must incorporate an IT infrastructure in the manufacturing and distribution processes of aviation fuel to offer transparency to the buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "The buyers should assess the suppliers based on their ability to offertimely and appropriate maintenance services for cleaning the storage tankers and underground pipelines that are used for storage and transportation of aviation fuel," added Tridib.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the utilities category offer a clear overview of the input cost dynamics and category pricing strategies. They offer clear insights into supplier selection criteria, which guides the buyers during their procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the aviation fuel market.

Increasing demand for jet fuel and aviation fuel due to introduction of new aviation routes and aircraft

Increasing demand for aviation fuel types such as the jet fuel from the end-user industries

Report scope snapshot: Aviation fuel market

US market insights

Category spend in the US

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Suppliers selection

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Service level agreement

Supplier selection criteria

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

