Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/08/2018 FR0010259150 1,875 143.2681 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/08/2018 FR0010259150 2,000 143.3887 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/08/2018 FR0010259150 2,000 143.2139 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/08/2018 FR0010259150 338 142.9251 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/08/2018 FR0010259150 2,000 143.7929 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

