Methodist Dallas Medical Center represents the 10th installation in Texas

Milestones reflect growing adoption of EOS technology as a standard of care in orthopedics

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced that the Methodist Dallas Medical Center installed an EOS system for low-dose, 2D/3D imaging of adult and pediatric patients. The installation marks the 100th system installed in the United States and the 10th system in Texas.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is part of the Methodist Health System that operates 10 hospitals in Texas and more than two dozen Methodist Family Health Centers and Medical Groups. The Methodist Dallas Medical Center has developed a comprehensive Neurological and Spine program with surgical staff specializing in back pain, tumors, stroke conditions, spinal disorders and injuries as well as other neurological conditions.

"Achieving the 100th EOS installation in the U.S. and 10th in the state of Texas represent great milestones for our Company that reflect the adoption of the EOS technology as a standard of care in all orthopedic points of care, including the large and high growth community hospitals and private practices market," said Marie Meynadier, CEO. "Addressing the needs of these care providers in the U.S. has been an important part of our commercial strategy in the last year, and we are happy to see that our investments are prompting an acceleration of the EOS adoption. Our dynamics in the U.S., our largest and fastest growing market, have reached an excellent pace and together with our momentum in all markets provide confidence in our growth."

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250 installed EOS platforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

