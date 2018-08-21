Phoenix Spine & Joint Free-Standing Surgery Centers First in Southwest to Adopt NAVIO System for Partial and Total Knee Replacement

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Neurosurgeon & Medical Director Daniel Lieberman, M.D., announced today that Phoenix Spine & Joint has purchased two NAVIO Surgical Systems for their Goodyear Ariz. and Scottsdale Ariz. Locations. Adopting the NAVIO system, manufactured by Smith & Nephew, will allow orthopedic surgeons such as James Chow, M.D. and Vishal Ganesh, M.D., to perform the first robotics-assisted total knee arthroplasty procedures in The Southwest - from within a free-standing ambulatory surgery center.

"The NAVIO system provides our surgeons with robotic assistance - allowing for precise implant placement," said Lieberman. "Over time we have pioneered and adopted many forward thinking minimally and ultra-minimally invasive techniques with regard to spinal procedures, so as we expanded our services to include knee and hip replacement - we felt it necessary to continue to seek out leading-edge technology such as NAVIO to help ensure that every procedure performed at our centers are conducted as safely and effectively as possible," Lieberman continued.

Unlike traditional total knee replacement, the surgeons at Phoenix Spine & Joint will be using the JOURNEY II XR Total Knee Implant, in combination with the NAVIO system. The Journey II XR is specially designed to allow a patient's healthy anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) to remain in place after surgery. These ligaments help provide natural stability and support but are often removed by other surgeons to accommodate the base plates used in other more traditional total knee replacements.

Unlike other robotics-assisted platforms, the NAVIO system does not require a pre-operative CT-scan. Instead, the surgeon collects patient-specific data during the procedure to build a 3D model of the patient's knee. This is used to plan the surgery. To perform the procedure, a handheld robotics-assisted tool (the NAVIO handpiece) is used to position NAVIO-specific cut guides exactly as intended, based on the patient-specific data previously collected.

"Total knee arthroplasty is one of the most common procedures performed in the United States," said Stan Miele, Director of Patient Engagement at Phoenix Spine and Joint. "Acquiring technology like NAVIO and Journey II XR, adds an extra layer of precision and accuracy, specifically with regard to optimal implant placement. Acquiring this technology helps to ensure that patients who come to our centers continue to receive the best care possible."

To learn more about NAVIO robotics-assisted surgery at Phoenix Spine and Joint, contact Stan Miele at smiele@phoenixspine.com.

About Phoenix Spine & Joint Goodyear & Scottsdale ASC, LLC

Founded by Daniel Lieberman, M.D., both Phoenix Spine Goodyear and Scottsdale (Opening Summer 2018), are free-standing outpatient surgery centers. Phoenix Spine Goodyear ASC has a nearly 100% overall patient satisfaction score as reported by Press Ganey. For more on Phoenix Spine & Joint, please visit phoenixspineandjoint.com and phoenixspine.com

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a global medical technology business dedicated to helping healthcare professionals improve people's lives. With leadership positions in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma & Extremities, Smith & Nephew has around 15,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2017 were almost $4.8 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (SN, SNN). For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our website www.smith-nephew.com, follow @SmithNephewplc on Twitter or visit SmithNephewplc on Facebook.com.

