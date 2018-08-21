sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,835 Euro		+0,325
+1,76 %
WKN: 913220 ISIN: IT0003506190 Ticker-Symbol: AU9 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLANTIA SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,625
18,885
20:22
18,625
18,835
20:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLANTIA SPA
ATLANTIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLANTIA SPA18,835+1,76 %