As the summer vacations come to an end and students gear up to get back to school, there is an increase in demand for trendy and fashionable apparels. Apparel companies are all set to cater to this demand with the launch of stylish new products and introduction of attractive back to school sales. However, the biggest challenge lies in delivering this merchandise to the target audience. Generation Z or the linkster generation consists of individual's born post 2002, who have grown up with social media, smartphones, and apps. This generation is surrounded by the help, expertise, and pressures of social media, the internet, and advanced technology. Therefore, generation Z is not very keen about searching for back to school supplies in physical stores. They have greater trust in the online channels, which helps them to identify fashion trends and make purchases from the comfort of their home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005616/en/

Market research analysts at Technavio predict the global online apparel retailing market to grow steadily over the next few years and post a CAGR of around 14% until 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market research analysts at Technavio predict that the global online apparel retailing marketwill grow steadily over the next few years and post a CAGR of around 14% until 2021. This market research analysis highlights the increase in smartphone penetration as one of the primary factors benefitting the global online apparel retailing market. Tech-savvy users prefer to buy goods online due to the ease, convenience, and time saving advantages offered by online retail.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for apparel and textile research, "Increased security features for online payments, free delivery, easy returns, responsive customer service, and user-friendly design of shopping websites are factors that encourage customers to shop online."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Market research firm Technavio has identified the key trends and drivers which are likely to drive the bottom lines of the online apparel retailing market. For instance, technological advances such as 3D printing, interactive product configurators, flexible sizing, and pricing algorithms have enabled brands to incorporate customization in their e-commerce models. This will enable them to offer consumers a wide variety of designs and fits at different prices. Several manufacturers allow users to upload images and create their own clothing design. They also provide digital printing and other personalization techniques for the designing process. All these developments are expected to gain popularity with generation Z, which will lead to the growth of the online apparel retailing market.

Technavio's market research provides a competitive analysis of the market by product type (upper wear and bottom wear), by end user (men, women, and children), and by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW). This research report will thus provide a thorough understanding of the market augmented with actionable insights. It will help market players refine their strategies to win a bigger share of the market during the period 2017-2021.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005616/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com