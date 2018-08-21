According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global gas nitriding furnace market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Strong demand for internal combustion engines is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global gas nitriding furnace market into the following applications:

Non-automotive

Automotive

In 2017, the non-automotive segment accounted for 69.41% of the global market and is projected to decline to 69.28% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.13% decrease in market share.

Global gas nitriding furnace market: Top emerging trend

Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing is an emerging trend in the gas nitriding furnace market. The governments across the globe are concentrating on three factors such as environmental compatibility, preservation of resources, and safety. In response to this, the automobile manufacturers are building safe, clean, and a range of cars such as zero emission vehicles.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (non-automotive and automotive)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Surface Combustion, Bodycote (NITREX METAL), SECO/WARWICK, Solar Manufacturing, and Ipsen)

