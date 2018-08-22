Russell Higginbotham to become new Swiss Re CEO Reinsurance EMEA and Regional President EMEA and member of the Group Executive Committee; Jean-Jacques Henchoz to leave Swiss Re

22 August 2018, Zurich

Swiss Re today announces that Russell Higginbotham is appointed CEO Reinsurance EMEA and Regional President EMEA and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2018. Russell Higginbotham succeeds Jean-Jacques Henchoz, who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside Swiss Re.

Russell Higginbotham has worked for Swiss Re for 24 years in roles across multiple business areas and geographies. Most recently, he led Swiss Re's global Life & Health (L&H) Products Division, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's L&H solutions offering, boosting product innovation and maintaining the growth of large L&H reinsurance transactions. Previously, Russell Higginbotham served as CEO of Swiss Re UK & Ireland, CEO of Swiss Re Australia and New Zealand and led the company's L&H businesses in Japan and Korea. He has also held various appointments outside Swiss Re, having been a Director of both the Association of British Insurers and the International Underwriting Association, as well as President of the Insurance Institute of London.

Swiss Re Chairman, Walter B. Kielholz, says: "Russell Higginbotham has a very strong track record within Swiss Re, making him the ideal candidate to continue leading the growth of our business in EMEA. Over the last few years, he has played a significant role in strengthening our L&H Products segment and improving its contribution to the Group."

Swiss Re is pleased that this appointment of a strong internal candidate brings important continuity for its clients.

Walter B. Kielholz continues: "On behalf of the Swiss Re Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jean-Jacques Henchoz for his contribution to Swiss Re throughout the past 20 years. Before becoming CEO Reinsurance EMEA and Regional President EMEA, he held a number of leadership roles across the company with increasing impact over the years.

