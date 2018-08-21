iStar Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc (NYSE : STAR ) will replace A. Schulman Inc (NASD: SHLM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, August 27. S&P 500 constituent LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE : LYB ) is acquiring Schulman in a deal expected to be completed today.iStar finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Diversified REIT's Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices