The following information is based on a press release from Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) published on August 22, 2018 and may be subject to change. The board of Marine Harvest has resolved on 21 August 2018 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 2.60 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is August 31, 2018. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG). For further information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=689456