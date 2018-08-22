sprite-preloader
Bitglass, Inc.: Bitglass study finds that EMEA cloud adoption continues to outpace rest of the world

  • EMEAimage desc for 1 cloud adoption has increased to 84image desc for 2 percent; 5 in 6 companies analysedimage desc for 3 have deployed at least one cloud application
  • Officeimage desc for 4 365 continues its domination over G Suite
  • Financialimage desc for 5 services and healthcare see surge in cloud adoption rates
  • Manyimage desc for 6 organisations fail to deploy adequate cloud security

    • LONDON, Aug. 22, 2018,image desc for 8 the Next-Gen CASB company, today released its second annual EMEA Cloud Adoption Report, whichimage desc for 9 reveals rates of cloud adoption and deployment of security tools across Europe.

    Theimage desc for 10 findings show that EMEA cloud adoption continues to outpace the rest of the world, with 84 percent of EMEA organisations migrating to apps like Office 365, AWS, G Suite and Slack to leverage the productivity and cost benefits of the public cloud. The results found that EMEA cloud adoption rates have increased by 27 percent since the initial study in 2016.

    Officeimage desc for 11 365 is the most widely adopted cloud application across EMEA. 65 percent of organisations now use this application - an increase of 51 percent compared to Bitglass' 2016 study. Usage of AWS far exceeds the rate of AWS deployments globally. Worldwide only 8 percent use AWS while in EMEA that figure rises to 21.8 percent.

    Theimage desc for 12 report also finds that many EMEA organisations lack even the most basic security tools. Only 47 percent of organisations analysed had a single sign-on (SSO) tool in use, for example.

    Richimage desc for 13 Campagna, CMO at Bitglass said: "The results of this survey reinforce what we found in our 2016 study - organisationsimage desc for 14 in EMEAimage desc for 15 are embracingimage desc for 16 cloud productivity apps but still lack the security tools necessary to protect data. In cloud-first environments, security must evolve to protect data on many more endpoints and in many more applications."

    Keyimage desc for 17 findings:

    • Officeimage desc for 18 365 adoption continues to grow. More than three times as many organisations now use Office 365 (65 percent) as useimage desc for 19 G Suite (19 percent). Office 365 adoption in EMEA has grown by over 50 percent in the last two years.
    • Despiteimage desc for 20 falling usage numbers overall, G Suite remains popular in France (30 percent adoption) and Spain (40 percent).
    • AWSimage desc for 21 usage in EMEA exceeds the rate of AWS usage globally. 21.8 percent of EMEA organisations now use AWS, compared to just 8 percent worldwide.
      • Governmentimage desc for 22 organisations lead the way from a vertical industry perspective with a 41.6 percent adoption rate. Utilitiesimage desc for 23 trailed withimage desc for 24 just 5.3 percent adoption.
    • Regulatedimage desc for 25 industries including finance and healthcare saw significant gains in cloud adoption rates. Within finance and healthcare, use of Office 365 has nearly doubled since 2016.
    • Lessimage desc for 26 than 50 percent of organisations have deployed even the most basic cloud security tool - SSO.image desc for 27 Only 47 percent of organisations sampled had a SSO tool in use.
      • SSOimage desc for 28 is most widely adopted in education (64 percent), biotech (54 percent) healthcare (53.7 percent) and finance (53.5 percent)

    Methodology
    Theimage desc for 29 Bitglass research team used company domains to identify the cloud apps deployed in each organisation, and whether security technologies such as single sign-on (SSO) are in use. The sample included 20,000 organisations in France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and UK.

    Aboutimage desc for 30 Bitglass
    Bitglass,image desc for 31 the Next-Gen CASB company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company's cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

    Pressimage desc for 32 Contacts:
    Lesleyimage desc for 33 Booth
    EMEA Media Contact for Bitglass
    E: bitglass@touchdownpr.com
    T:image desc for 35 + 44 (0) 1252 717040

    Emily Ashley
    U.S. Media contact for Bitglass
    E: bitglass@10fold.com
    T: (916) 710-0950


