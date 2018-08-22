Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the predictions transforming the retail industry in 2018.

With the retail industry's steady relocation to platforms other than brick and mortar, and the modern developments in retail trends, it looks like the future of retail is all set to reveal a set of new tech trends. These promising innovations in technology will turn the tables for the customers' ease of shopping and transform their whole shopping experience. The consumer retail trends are already changing rapidly and are prompting several retailers to quickly tap the changing needs and act consequently. Also, the retail industry is going through an important change as players in this sector are finding new ways to use data and intelligence.

"The retail industry is evolving at an accelerated rate as a result of the proliferation of technologies and dynamic consumer behavior," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Predictions for the future of retail:

AR powered shopping decisions: With technologies like AR and VR influencing the future of retail, you wouldn't have to leave things to your imagination anymore. Actually, AR (augmented reality) helps you use a clever mirror or screen to visualize the piece of furniture in the store in the room where you want to put it in your house. This progressive technology will also allow customers to see how clothes would look on them without having to really do multiple trials of garments.

Personalized store experience: Retailers are now considering ways to use beacons, IoT devices, and mobile apps to more personalized experience to users. These devices will be used to endorse and help customers to find the products that would best suit their taste and needs. This is one of the retail trends that are sure-shot at gathering increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. The use of such devices will be an important part of the future of retail.

Robots to restock shelves: Quick restocking is one of the main issues that retailers face as it becomes hard to endlessly monitor retail shelves, particularly in the case of big retail stores. The future of retail is determined to eradicate such problems with the retail trends such as the use of robots. These robots travel through the passages checking for misplaced items and vacant shelf space. They then alert employees to order more.

Quick restocking is one of the main issues that retailers face as it becomes hard to endlessly monitor retail shelves, particularly in the case of big retail stores. The future of retail is determined to eradicate such problems with the retail trends such as the use of robots. These robots travel through the passages checking for misplaced items and vacant shelf space. They then alert employees to order more. Get in touch, to know more about the predictions transforming the retail industry in 2018

