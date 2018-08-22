Recognition of exceptional careers in Financial Services

UBS announced today that six Financial Advisors in the Ohio Indy market have been named to Forbes Magazine's list of 2018 Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors. The list includes 1,000 talented advisors born in 1980 or later who represent the future of the wealth management industry.

The ranking, developed by Forbes' partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, assets under management and in-person interviews.

Daniel Chillemi Indianapolis, has worked in the financial industry for 14 years, including nine with UBS. "Serving our clients in the most transparent, high touch and personalized way is the most important pillar in our practice," Chillemi said. "Our knowledge of behavioral finance also helps our clients manage the emotional side of investing, which we believe to be the single most important driver of investment and financial planning success."

Blair Cornell Miamisburg, Ohio, has spent 14 years in the financial industry, all with UBS. "I specialize in custom financial planning, partnering with special needs families, business owners and high net worth individuals," Cornell said.

Geoff Merl Miamisburg, Ohio, has been with UBS for 15 years. "I am committed to relationships that are relevant to my clients' lives and focused on their financial success," Merl said.

Joe Panfil New Albany, Ohio, has worked in the financial industry for 13 years, including 10 with UBS. "My goal is to serve as Ohio's premier financial advisor for corporate executives and professionals," Panfil said. "I provide clients with financial planning, investment management and proactive service to help them through many of life's milestones."

Ed Snyder Dublin, Ohio, has been with UBS for 16 years. "I believe that wealth management is about more than just helping clients manage their money. It's about helping them uncover what's most important in their lives, prioritizing competing goals, offering guidance and creating the plan that leads to the life and legacy they've always imagined," Snyder said.

Stockton Schultz Mishawaka, Indiana, has spent seven years in the financial industry, including five with UBS. "I help provide masterful solutions and systems to help families grow, preserve and pass down their wealth, maxims and values," Schultz said. "I pride myself on the long-standing and trusting relationships I've formed with my clients and want to be passionately involved at each critical juncture."

"I am pleased that Forbes Magazine recognized these six advisors as leading next-generation wealth advisors," said Jon Ramey, Market Head of UBS's Ohio Indy market. "To be named to this list recognizes their exceptional dedication, accomplishments and expertise in meeting client expectations."

For the full list of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors, click here.

