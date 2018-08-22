Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2018) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has reached a binding agreement with Gramalote Colombia Limited ("GCL") whereby the Corporation will acquire from GCL 5,245 hectares comprising the "Guadualejo" property for the sum of US$ 685,000 to be paid from cash on hand.

The agreement was signed on August 15th, 2018 and Antioquia Gold acquired one hundred percent (100%) of the rights to the Mining Concession Contract number 6195, as well as the obligations arising thereof. The change of ownership of the Concession must still be registered with the government authorities.

The area is located immediately adjacent to the south and east of the mining concessions where the Guaico Mine of the Cisneros Project is being developed, and has the potential to provide continuity of the main mineralized structures of Nus and the tension veins of the Guaico system. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1. Location Area





Some exploration activities were undertaken on the property by GCL, including geological mapping, soil sampling, geophysics and diamond drilling as described below:

72 samples of stream sediments

588 soil samples

1,212 rock samples

1,028 meters drilled

59 km2 airbone geophysics

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, the Company's Qualified Person, has verified the data contained in this news release. The verification was done by visual examination of the Company's database and comparison with the numbers and assays presented herein. No inaccuracies were found during the verification procedure.

Upon the completion of initial exploration activities, anomalous values were identified in the soils and rocks. Follow up diamond drilling confirmed the existence of mineralized structures with prospective grade. Highlights of these results are presented in Tables 1, 2 and 3 below.

Table 1. Highlights of Rock Sampling Results

Sample Number Easting Northing Gold Grade (g/t) 113548 486913 721208 11.6 12077931 485720 721237 12.4 2018402 484390 722800 13.2 12077932 485720 721237 14.4 113741 486851 721021 15.6 12017687 486905 721199 17.4 113602 486918 721162 18.2 113126 487031 721176 21.4 12061201 490977 717524 22.1 113122 487010 721188 22.8 113672 486942 721141 23.8 113673 486942 721141 26.4 12077934 485685 722285 26.6 12023346 486960 721221 30.4 113458 486894 720797 41.7 12017688 487018 721182 43.1 113038 486955 721202 60.7 12017684 486889 721181 116.5 12017686 486889 721181 159.0 12017678 486889 721181 161.0

Note: All rock samples are grab samples. Grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Table 2. Diamond Drill Results

Hole code From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Sample Number Gold Grade (g/t) GD-DD-004 18 20 2 10178996 4.57 GD-DD-004 32 34 2 10213504 2.54 GD-DD-005 93 93.3 0.3 10213689 49.4 GD-DD-005 139.4 141 1.6 10213723 3.24 GD-DD-005 141 143 2 10213724 11.00

*Intersections are downhole lengths and not true width.

Table 3. Drill Hole Specifications

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) GD-DD-001 485,938 721,439 1,571 304 -54 246.15 GD-DD-002 485,816 721,246 1,661 304 -55 273.15 GD-DD-004 486,950 721,293 1,343 159 -51 259.25 GD-DD-005 486,857 721,284 1,420 157 -1 250.00

According to reports by GCL, the mineralized structures found resemble other mineralized structures currently under development within the operations of the Cisneros project. The structures consist of veins, veinlet and shear zones, filled with quartz, sulfides, carbonates, sericite, chlorite, among others, with variable thicknesses ranging from a few centimeters to 2 meters.

With this acquisition, Antioquia Gold consolidates the properties adjacent to its Cisneros project and extends the areas with potential mineral resources. Future detailed exploration will be carried out in the acquired area in order to seek to expand the inventory of resources and extend the life of the operations carried out at the Cisneros project.

QA/QC Procedures and Protocols

During the drilling campaign samples were collected, logged (geological & geotechnical), cut and sampled at GCL's drilling camp in the project area. All quality control ("QC") samples were introduced before shipment to ALS Minerals' sample preparation facilities in Medellin, Colombia. The prepared samples were then shipped to ALS Minerals' analytical facilities in Lima, Peru for analyses. Gold was fire-assayed using a 50 gram aliquot sample and Atomic Absorption finish. Multi-element analysis is achieved by Four Acid Digestion and an Induced Coupled Plasma- Emission Spectroscopy finish.

GCL's QA/QC program included the regular insertion of blanks, multiple certified assay standards and duplicate samples into the sample shipments. These QC samples were inserted in every assay batch with each batch comprising 12% of such samples. Monitoring of these QC samples is a critical part of GCL's QA/QC protocols that involve the re-analysis of a minimum of 10 samples bounding any failed control sample. A third party check laboratory receives 5% of all samples to verify the original assays.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

