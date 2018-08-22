Citycon Group Successfully Places EUR 300 Million Eurobond

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 22 August 2018

Citycon Group has successfully placed a EUR 300 million Eurobond (the "Bond"). The issuer of the Bond is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj. The long 8-year guaranteed euro-denominated Bond matures on 15 January 2027 and carries fixed annual interest at the rate of 2.375 per cent, payable annually on 15 January.



Citycon Treasury B.V. has applied for the Bond to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange and to trade on its regulated market. The Bond has been rated BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's, in line with Citycon's corporate credit rating.



The net proceeds from the offering will mainly be used to partially repay and refinance Citycon Group's existing indebtedness including purchasing a Euro denominated bond issued by Citycon Oyj for a certain fixed amount in accordance with the cash tender offer published by Citycon Oyj on 22 August 2018 and, to a lesser extent, for general corporate purposes.



CFO and Executive Vice President Eero Sihvonen: "We are pleased to have successfully placed this long 8-year bond to a broad base of investors, demonstrating Citycon's credit quality."



Deutsche Bank, Nordea, OP and Citibank acted as joint lead managers.



Helsinki, 22 August 2018

CITYCON OYJ



Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion and with market capitalisation of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com



CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kokkeel

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358-40-154-6760

marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com



Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

