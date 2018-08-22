(ISIN code FR0011567908)

Rallye (Paris:RAL)

Further to the Early Redemption at the Option of the Bondholders a nominal amount of €370m will be redeemed in cash on October 2nd, 2018.

Rallye benefits from a strong liquidity position, with more than €1.7bn of confirmed and undrawn credit lines. The average maturity of these lines is 3.6 years.

