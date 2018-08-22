The "Electrical Wholesale Market: Research Analysis UK 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive review of the UK Electrical Wholesalers Market and Electrical Products market in 2018.

Written specifically for electrical product manufacturers, distributors and retailers for use in business plans, enhancing marketing plans, developing competitor analysis, identifying key growth sectors and for growing sales quickly, the report represents excellent value for money.

Based on financial data from Electrical Wholesalers with sales of more than 5 billion (more than 70% of the market) and supported by intelligent qualitative input from the electrical products market, this brand new, second edition report is written specifically for Electrical Product Manufacturers and Distributors representing a key source of high quality, vital market intelligence for the UK Electrical Wholesale Market and wider Electrical Accessories market.

The report includes:

Electrical Wholesale Market Size by Value 2012-2018; Forecasts to 2022

SWOT PEST Analysis including Brexit analysis

Electrical Wholesale Product Mix 2012, 2018 Forecasts to 2022

Electrical Products Total Market Sizes 2012-2022 Trends for Each Key Product Sector

End Use Sector Shares Mix by Customer Type

100+ Leading Electrical Wholesaler Profiles, Rankings Sales Leads

Total Market Size 2012-2022 Sales via Electrical Wholesalers to 2022 included for:

Lighting, Lamps, Luminaires Gear

Electric Space Heating

Electric Water Heating

CCTV, Access Control, Security Fire Alarms

Ventilation Air-Conditioning

Cable Management Accessories

Test Equipment

Switchgear, Circuit Protection Distribution

Cables Busbars

Wiring Accessories

Others ie. Hand Tools, Power Tools, Workwear, (PPE), Site Equipment, Fixings etc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction to Research Analysis Reports

2. UK Electrical Wholesale Market

4. The Electrical Wholesalers

5. Customer End-use Market Shares

6. Future Prospects Forecasts to 2022

